Your pictures: Warmth
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme "Warmth".
-
Russell Gossett
Russell Gossett: "I set out to capture a sunset at the City of Rocks, New Mexico, but the dense cloud-cover made for an anticlimactic event. As I wandered around the park, I came across an older couple that was camped at the site. They graciously agreed to let me photograph them, as I could not resist the fire glow projected on them and on the rocks behind them. Glad to have captured this interesting symmetry."
-
Jack Appleton
Jack Appleton: "I love the warmth of light on this misty winter night."
-
Stuart Scott
Stuart Scott: "I always try to get up as early as possible to catch the dawn in the summertime. Even though it may only be 05:00 or so, the images you can get at this time of day evoke a warmth you might see in a Caribbean scene."
-
HUGH HARKNESS
Hugh Harkness: "Having lit the fire using just brush and sticks, the Masai paraded prior to performing their high jumps."
-
Peter Swan
Peter Swan: "This was taken on a cold winter's evening from the slopes of Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh and looks towards the castle and St Giles' cathedral in the city's old town. Although the day was cold and a frost had already started to form on the ground, I was attracted by the warm colours of the evening sky."
-
Mano Durasamy
Mano Durasamy: "The warmth shown towards the fawn at feeding time is comforting. These photos were taken at Ranthambhore tiger park in Rajasthan, India."
-
Christopher Mann
Christopher Mann: "Sun's warmth in the early, frosty morning."
-
Lise Leino
A photograph by Lise Leino of people keeping warm by a fire.
-
David Hurst
David Hurst: "One of my mum's chickens sat inside the shed in front of the heater to keep warm this winter in Carnwath, [Lanarkshire,] Scotland."
-
Babak Atashi
And finally an image by Babak Atashi. The next theme is "Found", and the deadline for your entries is 13 December. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.