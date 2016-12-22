Your pictures: Decorations
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "Decorations".
Rushika Ranen Das
Rushika Ranen Das: "While wandering about in the lanes of a souk, I came across these traditional lanterns that lit up the entire area. These lamps made with stained glass and a rustic metal finishing looked so captivating that it deserved a click."
Belinda Parinas
Belinda Parinas: "I know nothing about photography so I just shutter-happily took some photos here and there in Singapore; took some in vivid colours, some in monochrome. This is one of my favourites so far - an accidental self-portrait in a Christmas ball."
Bebe Mozz
An arrangement of festive objects photographed by Bebe Mozz.
Etienne Serville
Etienne Serville: "A blue light is falling on the white model to remember winter."
Ruth Moucharafieh
Ruth Moucharafieh: "Shoppers stroll beneath the decorations in downtown Beirut late one evening. The words spell out Love, Hope and Peace....things that the Middle East could do with this Christmas."
Yvonne Sandiford
Yvonne Sandiford: "Christmas decorations in the centre of Madrid."
Tom Hartrey
Tom Hartrey: "It's not just astonishing city views and luscious wilderness that can be enjoyed in Bukhansan mountain range. Tucked away in the middle of the park is a rich burst of Buddhist colour - lotus lanterns adorned with wishes and prayers."
Gea Vlak
Gea Vlak: "These are Christmas decorations in the Marikenstraat in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. I was struck by the beauty of the scene, having just returned from Australia to enjoy my hometown."
Claire Goodbody
Claire Goodbody: "Street decorations in central London at Christmas."
Charlie Butterworth
Charlie Butterworth: "My family always enjoy decorating our tree with miniature ornaments like this wooden one. It really makes the Christmas season come alive."
Paul Caddy
Paul Caddy: "And finally an image by Paul Caddy of illuminated reindeers pulling a sleigh."