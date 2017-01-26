Your pictures: Winter views
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "Winter views".
Peter Lassaline
Peter Lassaline: "This photo was taken from Chickadee Ridge, above Lake Tahoe, from Nevada. The clouds sat low upon the lake, making for a surreal view of the frozen landscape."
Joel Lunt
Joel Lunt: "Siglufjorour harbour, in northern Iceland, on a beautiful, still day."
Jackie Harding
Jackie Harding: "This photo is a worm's eye view of tree branches decked out in snow, taken in my home in Heusden, the Netherlands."
Mutsumi Nagamatsu
Mutsumi Nagamatsu: "Snow-capped Mount Fuji on a winter morning. Although I live 150km [100 miles] away from Fuji, on a clear winter's day I had this view from my balcony."
Andy Wilson
Andy Wilson: "The view during a lovely early winter walk in Chatel, France."
Marie Castagnoli
Marie Castagnoli: "The estuary that runs from Althorne to Burnham-On-Crouch and along the Essex coast. Taken on a freezing Sunday morning, around 06:30."
Brian Curley
Brian Curley: "Here is a snow scene in East Kilbride, Scotland. I had been out for a walk, as I couldn't get to work."
Alistair Donald
Alistair Donald: "This picture was taken on a winter walk, along the banks of the Thames in Battersea."
Leonardo Papèra
And finally, an image by Leonardo Papera of the aurora borealis over Godafoss waterfall in Iceland. The next theme is "Broken resolutions" and the deadline for your entries is 31 January. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.