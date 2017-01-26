Your pictures: Winter views

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "Winter views".

  • Clouds along a snowy winter landscape Peter Lassaline

    Peter Lassaline: "This photo was taken from Chickadee Ridge, above Lake Tahoe, from Nevada. The clouds sat low upon the lake, making for a surreal view of the frozen landscape."

  • A harbour scene with colourful houses Joel Lunt

    Joel Lunt: "Siglufjorour harbour, in northern Iceland, on a beautiful, still day."

  • Crisp white branches against a blue sky Jackie Harding

    Jackie Harding: "This photo is a worm's eye view of tree branches decked out in snow, taken in my home in Heusden, the Netherlands."

  • A view of Mount Fuji Mutsumi Nagamatsu

    Mutsumi Nagamatsu: "Snow-capped Mount Fuji on a winter morning. Although I live 150km [100 miles] away from Fuji, on a clear winter's day I had this view from my balcony."

  • A snow covered landscape and lake Andy Wilson

    Andy Wilson: "The view during a lovely early winter walk in Chatel, France."

  • A crisp footpath Marie Castagnoli

    Marie Castagnoli: "The estuary that runs from Althorne to Burnham-On-Crouch and along the Essex coast. Taken on a freezing Sunday morning, around 06:30."

  • A snow covered tree Brian Curley

    Brian Curley: "Here is a snow scene in East Kilbride, Scotland. I had been out for a walk, as I couldn't get to work."

  • A large ship in front of a London skyline Alistair Donald

    Alistair Donald: "This picture was taken on a winter walk, along the banks of the Thames in Battersea."

  • The northern lights over a waterfall Leonardo Papèra

    And finally, an image by Leonardo Papera of the aurora borealis over Godafoss waterfall in Iceland. The next theme is "Broken resolutions" and the deadline for your entries is 31 January. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story