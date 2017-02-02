Your pictures: Broken resolutions

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "broken resolutions".

  • A neon Krispy Kreme sign Miles Ackerman

    Miles Ackerman's photograph of this sign shows the temptation of doughnuts.

  • A man smoking outside Richard Forjoe

    Richard Forjoe: "First smoke, lunchtime, on New Year's Day."

  • An ice cream cone against a bright blue sky Alice Davies

    Alice Davies: "Taken on 30 December 2016, this was a giant ice cream melting on top of a shopping centre in the city of Cologne. Even before the new year had begun, I was being tempted to break my resolution to eat healthier, by getting distracted by giant foods."

  • A row of martini glasses Stuart Scott

    Stuart Scott: "Give up gin and tonics? No chance."

  • A pile of Turkish cakes Mike Finn

    Mike Finn: "An irresistible cake pyramid in an Istanbul market."

  • A wine cork and wrapper Martin Ryan

    Martin Ryan: "January was just too long."

  • A McDonald's next to a gym Joel Cullum

    And finally, an image by Joel Cullum of a hard decision. The next theme is "Fences" and the deadline for your entries is 7 February. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

