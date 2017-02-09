Your pictures: Fences
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "Fences".
-
Rhonda Tough
Rhonda Tough: "This was shot in Bonavista, Newfoundland. Beyond this building is the Atlantic Ocean and off to the right is a lighthouse built to guide ships at sea. Newfoundland is absolutely beautiful and is home to wonderful Canadians."
-
Laura Barnett
Laura Barnett: "This is a picture I took of ivy leaves breaking through a fence that I walk past every day, on my way to work."
-
Susan Russo Gelbart
Susan Russo Gelbart: "A fence disappears under the dunes of glistening white sand that has risen from the the Tularosa Basin at White Sands National Monument in New Mexico."
-
Ivelina Bibeva
Ivelina Bibeva: "I took this picture while wandering around Tehran with my Iranian friend Farshid, discovering hidden alleys and corners. This cat was looking at us. It was late afternoon and the light was perfect to capture its silhouette."
-
Cliff Rossenrode
Cliff Rossenrode: "The fenced entrance to the Skeleton Coast National Park, on the northern coastal road of Namibia, depicts the danger of this remote coastal desert by a skull and crossbones."
-
Christine Carruthers
Christine Carruthers: "Here is a robin sitting on a fence at Gibside, near Newcastle, England."
-
Phil Couvrette
Phil Couvrette: "This is no ordinary fence. Flags mark the gates of the land border between India and Pakistan. this photo was taken during the daily closing ceremony."
-
Tacia Carlin
Tacia Carlin submitted this image of a boy playing on a swing, titled Against the Fence.
-
Ainsley McWha
And finally a photograph by Ainsley McWha of a snow covered landscape. The next theme is "Love" and the deadline for your entries is 14 February. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.