Your pictures: Splatter

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "Splatter".

  • Pigeons sit on a statue Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "Pigeons nestle on a statue and leave splattered evidence of their presence."

  • White paint splattered against a window Bernie Blackburn

    Bernie Blackburn: "Following extensive renovations to this building in Preston, the scaffold was removed revealing a new and unexpected addition that Jackson Pollock would’ve been proud of."

  • A flattened tomato George Olney

    George Olney: "I think tomato sauce splatter is universal. It always finds your white dress shirt, robe or tunic."

  • Water drops from a fountain Duncan Borthwick

    Duncan Borthwick: "Water splattering off the fountain in the lower gardens of Powis Castle, Welshpool, Powys in Wales."

  • Waves hit a rock Ian Pirie

    Ian Pirie, 11, made this picture in Napili Bay, Maui, an island in Hawaii. His mum, Dawn, said: "Ian seems to always have camera in hand and loves reading about photography. We are encouraging him because we think he's got a good eye for catching moments."

  • A splash of blue paint Jack Appleton

    Jack Appleton has created this picture of a splash of blue paint, splattered against a white surface.

  • A bowl of soup surrounded by soup Manisha Malhotra

    Manisha Malhotra: "When the soup spoon slips from your hand."

  • Boats on a river DIMITRA STASINOPOULOU

    Dimitra Stasinopoulou: "Fishermen on the Perfume River in Hue, the old imperial capital of Vietnam."

  • Paint covered feet Victoria Nightingale

    And finally a picture of paint-splattered feet, by Victoria Nightingale. The next theme is "Broken down", and the deadline for your entries is 9 May. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

