Your pictures: Splatter
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "Splatter".
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "Pigeons nestle on a statue and leave splattered evidence of their presence."
Bernie Blackburn
Bernie Blackburn: "Following extensive renovations to this building in Preston, the scaffold was removed revealing a new and unexpected addition that Jackson Pollock would’ve been proud of."
George Olney
George Olney: "I think tomato sauce splatter is universal. It always finds your white dress shirt, robe or tunic."
Duncan Borthwick
Duncan Borthwick: "Water splattering off the fountain in the lower gardens of Powis Castle, Welshpool, Powys in Wales."
Ian Pirie
Ian Pirie, 11, made this picture in Napili Bay, Maui, an island in Hawaii. His mum, Dawn, said: "Ian seems to always have camera in hand and loves reading about photography. We are encouraging him because we think he's got a good eye for catching moments."
Jack Appleton
Jack Appleton has created this picture of a splash of blue paint, splattered against a white surface.
Manisha Malhotra
Manisha Malhotra: "When the soup spoon slips from your hand."
DIMITRA STASINOPOULOU
Dimitra Stasinopoulou: "Fishermen on the Perfume River in Hue, the old imperial capital of Vietnam."
Victoria Nightingale
Victoria Nightingale: And finally a picture of paint-splattered feet, by Victoria Nightingale.