Prince Philip's foreign travels in pictures

The Duke of Edinburgh's lifetime of royal duty has seen him travel to many parts of the globe.

  • Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh admiring the view from a bridge in the grounds of Sagana Lodge, their wedding present from the people of Kenya. 5 February 1952: Getty Images

    In 1952 Prince Philip and the then Princess Elizabeth were enjoying a break in Kenya when news came through that George VI had died

  • An open top car carries Queen Elizabeth II Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh north on Michigan Avenue, with the skyscrapers of the city of Chicago in the background, during a motor trip through the city after her arrival on the Royal Tour, 9 July 1959. Getty Images

    In 1959, the couple visited the US city of Chicago. It followed a tour of Canada in which the Queen, as Canada's head of state, and US President Dwight D Eisenhower, inaugurated the 2,300-mile St Lawrence Seaway

  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh sit together in the rear seat of a motor boat as they take a cruise down a canal in Venice on the 3rd day of a State Visit to Italy on 4 May 1961. Getty Images

    Prince Philip and the Queen took part in a state visit to Italy in 1961 which included a cruise along Venice's famous canals

  • Emperor of Ethiopia Haile Selassie (1892 - 1975), Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh stand on a cliff that overlooks Blue Nile Falls, near Lake Tana, Ethiopia, 5 February 1965. Getty Images

    Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia showed the royal couple a view overlooking the Blue Nile Falls during their visit in 1965

  • During a royal visit, British monarch Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wave from an open-top convertible to onlookers at Clifford Park, Nassau, Bahamas, 28 February 1966. Getty Images

    1966 saw Prince Philip and the Queen in the Bahamas as part of a tour of the Caribbean

  • Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and his family, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Mark Phillips, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Queen Elizabeth ll, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales pose together during the Olympic Games in 1976 July in Bromont, Canada. Getty Images

    The Queen and Prince Philip were joined by other members of the royal family for the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, Canada

  • Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh receive and are entertained by Fijian folk and traditional dancers on board the Royal Yacht Britannia on 16 February 1977 in Fiji. Getty Images

    The royal couple were entertained by traditional dancers on board the Royal Yacht Britannia when they visited Fiji in 1977, the Queen's Silver Jubilee year

  • Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh looks at a hawk during a visit to Bahrain in February 1979 in Manama, Bahrain. Getty Images

    The Duke of Edinburgh was given a falconry demonstration during a state visit to Bahrain in 1979

  • Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh receiving gifts, while watching and photographing traditional dancers in Funafuti in Tuvalu on 27 October 1982 during the Royal Tour of the South Pacific. Getty Images

    Traditional dancers performed in Tuvalu during a royal tour of the South Pacific in 1982. Some villagers on the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu revere the Duke of Edinburgh as a divine being

  • Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh rides an elephant during a visit to the Kanha game reserve on 21 November1983 in in India. Getty Images

    Prince Philip clung on for a ride on an elephant during a visit to to India in 1983

  • Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit The Great Wall of China on 14 October 1986. Getty Images

    The Duke of Edinburgh provoked displeasure during a Royal visit to China in 1986 when he described Beijing as "ghastly" and told British students: "If you stay here much longer you'll all be slitty-eyed."

  • Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh, and their representative in Australia Governor-General Peter Hollingworth meet aboriginal dancers from the Paitya Dance Group during a ceremonial welcome to mark the beginning of the Royal visit to Australia, 27 February 2002 in Adelaide. Getty Images

    In 2002 the Duke was reported to have startled Australian Aborigines by asking: "Do you still throw spears at each other?" The bizarre question was apparently posed to Aboriginal cultural park owner William Brim during a royal visit to Cairns in Queensland

  • Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjotoasts with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during a reception in honour of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the State House in Abuja, Nigeria, 3 December 2003. AFP

    In 2003 in Nigeria, he told a robed President Olusegun Obasanjo: "You look like you’re ready for bed."