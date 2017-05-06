In Pictures

Week in pictures: 29 April - 5 May 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn kiss after unveiling their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California Image copyright Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
Image caption Actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn kiss after unveiling their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.
A protester dressed as a clown holds an umbrella over a Swiss police officer on a motorbike during a May Day demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland Image copyright Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters
Image caption A protester dressed as a clown protects a police officer from the rain during a May Day demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland
Hayden Paddon of New Zealand drives his Hyundai i20 Coupe Image copyright EPA
Image caption Hayden Paddon of New Zealand drives his Hyundai i20 Coupe through the crowd during day four of Rally Argentina.
Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh and Elizabeth II leave Buckingham Palace in London, Image copyright Facundo Arrizabalanga / EPA
Image caption The Duke of Edinburgh announced he is retiring from royal duties this autumn. The duke will attend already scheduled engagements between now and August but will not accept new invitations.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Svein Richard Brandtzaeg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rolled Products and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg are seen during the official opening of a production line Image copyright Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters
Image caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Svein Richard Brandtzaeg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rolled Products and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg pose for photographs at the the official opening of a production line at a branch of Norway's Hydro aluminium company in Grevenbroich, Germany.
Nemophila flowers Image copyright Kazuhiro Nogikazuhiro / AFP
Image caption Visitors flock to a hill covered with an estimated 4.5 million Nemophila flowers in bloom at Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka.
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron speaks during a general election campaign visit to Harts Boatyard on the banks of the river Thames in Surbiton, south London Image copyright Jonathan Brady / PA
Image caption Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addresses the party faithful during a general election campaign visit to Harts Boatyard on the banks of the River Thames in Surbiton. In the local elections on 4 May, the party president Sal Brinton described her party's performance overall as "patchy", while former business secretary Vince Cable said there had been no "spectacular breakthrough".
Horses in the snow Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A man herds his horses during heavy snow in Altay, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, China,.
Katy Perry at Metropolitan Museum of Art Image copyright Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Image caption Katy Perry drew lots of attention with her outfit for the Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

