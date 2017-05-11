Your pictures: Broken down

Greg Poirier: "I took this photo of a young South Sudanese boy who is seeking shelter with his family in the Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement, in Uganda. This photo speaks to me for its many unintended symbols and messages. The blown tyre is no longer suitable for its original purpose, and as such is a sad reflection on much of the surrounding infrastructure or lack thereof, yet it is an amazing object of discovery for the curious and playful."