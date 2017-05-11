In Pictures

Offbeat moments on the campaign trail

Some of the lighter moments from the campaign trail as parties start to launch their election manifestos.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn holds up a speaker so the crowd can hear a speech by the party's local candidate Rachael Maskell during a rally in St Helen's Square, York on 10 May 2017. Image copyright Danny Lawson / PA
Image caption Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn played roadie to the party's local candidate Rachael Maskell during a rally in York.
Prime Minister Theresa May enjoys some chips during a campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall, 2 May 2017. Image copyright Dylan Martinez/REUTERS
Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated an awkward moment while eating some chips during a campaign stop in Cornwall.
Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron joins pupils for a gardening class during his visit to Lewannick Primary School in Cornwall, where he unveiled the party's landmark education funding policy. 10 May 2017. Image copyright Yui Mok / PA
Image caption Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron joined pupils for a gardening class during a visit to Lewannick Primary School in Cornwall, where he unveiled the party's education funding policy.
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and the party's local candidate Tessa Munt on board a hovercraft during a visit to the Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB), a charity that operates two life-saving rescue hovercrafts and an inshore rescue boat, at Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset. Image copyright Yui Mok / PA
Image caption Farron had launched his quest for votes with a ride on a hovercraft in Burnham-on-Sea. The Liberal Democrat leader posed for photos with the party's local candidate Tessa Munt and a search and rescue team on Burnham beach.
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson kneading dough during a visit to the Shortbread House of Edinburgh's factory on the election campaign trail. Image copyright John Linton / PA
Image caption Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson had her hands full during a visit to the Shortbread House of Edinburgh's factory. Davidson told voters that the party's challenge is "to bring the SNP down to size, to show they can't take Scotland for granted".
Prime Minister Theresa May takes part in a Q&A with staff at Express Bi-folding Doors, a family-owned business in Leeds. Image copyright Phil Noble / PA
Image caption Theresa May went to Leeds to launch her proposal for an energy price cap. Speaking to factory workers in Leeds, she said the potential saving would make a real difference to people.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after speaking in Morley, Leeds. 9 May Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn also made a trip to Leeds - on a day when election battle buses took centre stage.
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall speaking at a policy launch event in Great George Street, London. Image copyright Victoria Jones / PA
Image caption UKIP leader Paul Nuttall spoke at a policy launch event in London. UKIP lost all but one of its county council seats in last week's local elections.
SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon savours the aroma of a haggis pie featuring the party's logo that she helped to make on a campaign visit to Table 13 Express in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire. Image copyright Andrew Milligan/PA
Image caption SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon savoured the aroma of a haggis pie featuring the party's logo in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire.

