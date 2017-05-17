Seventy years of red carpet fun at Cannes

The power couple "Brangelina" were (sad face) always beautiful to photograph, and this is a great example of their chemistry on the red carpet. Brad Pitt always stepped aside so we could get our solo shots of Angelina Jolie for the fashion press, who are always vying to see which brands have dressed her. This is a beautifully caught moment that makes them appear to be in the middle of a dance, and the brightness of the red carpet, the camera flashes and green palms in the background just add to the beauty of the image.