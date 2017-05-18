Your pictures: My washing

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "My washing".

  • Washing on a line Elisenda Russell

    Elisenda Russell: "I am fascinated by crafting images which invite the viewer to a place where daydreaming is embraced. I'm passionate about creating photos that hold layers of diverse textures, colour tones, beautiful surroundings and nostalgia and entwining them into a narrative."

  • A watch being washed JP Appleton

    JP Appleton: "My watch being expertly washed and cleaned."

  • Two men sit outside James Genders

    James Genders: "The attached photo was taken on a street corner in Peniche, Portugal. The bright colours caught my eye, and the stillness of the photo perfectly summarised the relaxed atmosphere in the village."

  • A woman washes at a stream Yunusa Abdullahi

    Yunusa Abdullahi:"A woman washes at a stream in a village on the outskirts of Asokoro district in Abuja. This village is less that two miles from the luxurious estate and mansions in Asokoro, the seat of power in Nigeria. The village has no basic amenities. No water, light, road, school or any infrastructure. The stream serves as their only source of water for drinking, cooking and bathing."

  • Washing in front of a power station Laura Brind

    Laura Brind: "Washing hanging on a line on a windy day in Dungeness, Kent."

  • Small washing hanging out Doris Enders

    Doris Enders: "My small washing after a day of hiking."

  • Washing coming out of a machine Nicola Kelleher

    Nicola Kelleher: "My mum used to always say you should never air your dirty washing in public... so here's mine, clean out of the washing machine!"

  • Pegs on a line Colin Smith

    And finally some frosty pegs photographed by Colin Smith. The next theme is "Wilderness", and the deadline for your entries is 23 May. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

