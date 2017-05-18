Your pictures: My washing
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "My washing".
-
Elisenda Russell
Elisenda Russell: "I am fascinated by crafting images which invite the viewer to a place where daydreaming is embraced. I'm passionate about creating photos that hold layers of diverse textures, colour tones, beautiful surroundings and nostalgia and entwining them into a narrative."
-
JP Appleton
JP Appleton: "My watch being expertly washed and cleaned."
-
James Genders
James Genders: "The attached photo was taken on a street corner in Peniche, Portugal. The bright colours caught my eye, and the stillness of the photo perfectly summarised the relaxed atmosphere in the village."
-
Yunusa Abdullahi
Yunusa Abdullahi:"A woman washes at a stream in a village on the outskirts of Asokoro district in Abuja. This village is less that two miles from the luxurious estate and mansions in Asokoro, the seat of power in Nigeria. The village has no basic amenities. No water, light, road, school or any infrastructure. The stream serves as their only source of water for drinking, cooking and bathing."
-
Laura Brind
Laura Brind: "Washing hanging on a line on a windy day in Dungeness, Kent."
-
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "My small washing after a day of hiking."
-
Nicola Kelleher
Nicola Kelleher: "My mum used to always say you should never air your dirty washing in public... so here's mine, clean out of the washing machine!"
-
Colin Smith
And finally some frosty pegs photographed by Colin Smith. The next theme is "Wilderness", and the deadline for your entries is 23 May. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.