Manchester attack: Aftermath in pictures

Images from a day of reflection and solidarity following the Manchester Arena terrorist attack

  • People congregate to attend a vigil in Albert Square in Manchester, northwest England on 23 May, 2017 AFP

    Thousands of people have gathered to attend a vigil in Albert Square to pay tribute those injured and killed in the Manchester Arena attack.

  • People attend a vigil for the people who lost their lives during the Manchester terror attack. EPA

    Many held posters to signify their love for city.

  • A woman holds a placard at a vigil for the victims of an attack at Manchester Arena Reuters

    Other people held up signs with messages of defiance.

  • People gather for a vigil in Albert Square outside Manchester Town Hall PA

    A minute's silence was held as crowds spilled out on to nearby roads.

  • Armed police on patrol in Manchester, Britain ANDY RAIN

    Manchester had been sombre and subdued following a terrorist attack that killed 22 people and left 59 injured.

  • A woman lays flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack. Reuters

    The wounded are being treated at eight hospitals around the city.

  • Flowers are left in St Ann's Square Martin Rickett

    Mancunians gathered to lay tributes in St Ann's Square in a show of unity.

  • Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh observing a minute's silence at the start of a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London. PA

    The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh observed a minute's silence at a garden party this afternoon at Buckingham Palace.

  • Muslim men pray for victims of the attack at Manchester Arena at a mosque in Manchester, Britain Reuters

    Muslim men prayed for victims of the attack at a mosque in the city.

  • Armed police patrol walk past the first floral tributes to the victims of the terrorist attack on 23 May 2017 in Manchester, England. Getty Images

    The man suspected of carrying out the attack has been named as Salman Abedi, 22

  • Image dated from 2015 shows Pop star Ariana Grande with a fan called Georgina Callander (location not known). PA/Instagram

    Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos and Georgina Callander, believed to be 18, are among the dead.

  • A man embraces a woman and a teenager as he collects them from the Park Inn Hotel where they were given refuge after last nights explosion at the Manchester Arena on 23 May 2017 in Manchester, England. Getty Images

    Relatives are using social media to hunt for loved ones, and an emergency number, 0800 096 0095, has been set up.

  • Flag flying at half mast above the Houses of Parliament. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

    Flags are flying at half mast outside Number 10 and above the Houses of Parliament. Political parties have suspended general election campaigning.

  • An empty Manchester street after the terrorist attack in Manchester, England. Getty Images

    The streets of Manchester were deserted in the wake of the attack at the arena.

