Manchester attack: Aftermath in pictures
Images from a day of reflection and solidarity following the Manchester Arena terrorist attack
AFP
Thousands of people have gathered to attend a vigil in Albert Square to pay tribute those injured and killed in the Manchester Arena attack.
EPA
Many held posters to signify their love for city.
Reuters
Other people held up signs with messages of defiance.
PA
A minute's silence was held as crowds spilled out on to nearby roads.
ANDY RAIN
Manchester had been sombre and subdued following a terrorist attack that killed 22 people and left 59 injured.
Reuters
The wounded are being treated at eight hospitals around the city.
Martin Rickett
Mancunians gathered to lay tributes in St Ann's Square in a show of unity.
PA
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh observed a minute's silence at a garden party this afternoon at Buckingham Palace.
Reuters
Muslim men prayed for victims of the attack at a mosque in the city.
Getty Images
The man suspected of carrying out the attack has been named as Salman Abedi, 22
PA/Instagram
Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos and Georgina Callander, believed to be 18, are among the dead.
Getty Images
Relatives are using social media to hunt for loved ones, and an emergency number, 0800 096 0095, has been set up.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Flags are flying at half mast outside Number 10 and above the Houses of Parliament. Political parties have suspended general election campaigning.
Getty Images
The streets of Manchester were deserted in the wake of the attack at the arena.