Manchester attack: UK on alert after bombing
Security is increased to protect key sites following the Manchester Arena bombing, as people continue to pay tribute to those who died.
The UK terror threat level has been raised to "critical" following the Manchester Arena bombing on Monday. An increase in security to protect keys sites and transport hubs was evident as armed police officers patrolled at London's King's Cross station.
The Palace of Westminster has been closed to the public following police advice.
The Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace was cancelled on Wednesday so that police officers could be re-deployed.
Some tourists took the opportunity to pose with an armed officer outside the palace gates.
Police escorted members of the Household Cavalry along the Mall in central London.
People are still visiting Manchester's Albert Square to pay their respects to the victims with candles and flowers.
Members of the public paused to look at floral tributes and messages as the working day began.
Police have named 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi as the person suspected of having carried out the suicide attack in Manchester.
A police mobile video unit was deployed outside Didsbury Mosque, in Greater Manchester, where the attacker's father used to do the call to prayer.