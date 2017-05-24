Manchester attack: UK on alert after bombing

Security is increased to protect key sites following the Manchester Arena bombing, as people continue to pay tribute to those who died.

  • Armed police officers patrol at King's Cross station in London on Wednesday, after the Manchester Arena bombing. REX/Shutterstock

    The UK terror threat level has been raised to "critical" following the Manchester Arena bombing on Monday. An increase in security to protect keys sites and transport hubs was evident as armed police officers patrolled at London's King's Cross station.

  • Armed police patrol a street near the Palace of Westminster, location of the Houses of Parliament, in central London. AFP

    The Palace of Westminster has been closed to the public following police advice.

  • A sign outside Buckingham Palace, London, after the Changing the Guard ceremony at the palace was cancelled. PA

    The Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace was cancelled on Wednesday so that police officers could be re-deployed.

  • Tourists pose for a photo with an armed police officer outside Buckingham Palace, London PA

    Some tourists took the opportunity to pose with an armed officer outside the palace gates.

  • Police escort members of the Household Cavalry along the Mall in central London. PA

    Police escorted members of the Household Cavalry along the Mall in central London.

  • A woman looks at flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack. Reuters

    People are still visiting Manchester's Albert Square to pay their respects to the victims with candles and flowers.

  • Members of the public pause to look at floral tributes and messages as the working day begins on May 24, 2017 in Manchester Jeff J Mitchell

    Members of the public paused to look at floral tributes and messages as the working day began.

  • Armed police is on patrol in central Manchester EPA

    Police have named 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi as the person suspected of having carried out the suicide attack in Manchester.

  • A police mobile video unit deployed outside Didsbury Mosque in Greater Manchester Joe Giddens

    A police mobile video unit was deployed outside Didsbury Mosque, in Greater Manchester, where the attacker's father used to do the call to prayer.