In Pictures

Week in pictures: 27 May - 2 June 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Carlos Paparoni is hit by a jet of water during clashes Image copyright Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters
Image caption In Caracas, Venezuela's opposition lawmaker Carlos Paparoni needed stitches after being hit by a water cannon during a march. Anti-government protesters had been marching towards the office of the ombudsman but found their way blocked by the National Guard. They threw petrol bombs and stones at the security forces, who fired tear gas in return.
US President Donald Trump Image copyright Win McNamee / Getty Images
Image caption President Donald Trump withdrew from the the Paris climate accord which had committed the US and 187 other countries to cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
A cuckoo flies from a perch in woodland on Thursley Common Image copyright Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
Image caption A cuckoo flies from a perch in woodland on Thursley Common in Surrey. The UK has seen a 71% decline in the breeding population of cuckoos over the past 25 years.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of their news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany Image copyright Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters
Image caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of their news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany.
A girl leaves a message at a makeshift memorial Image copyright Terray Sylvester / Reuters
Image caption A girl leaves a message at a makeshift memorial in Portland, Oregon, to Taliesin Namkai-Meche, 23, and Ricky Best, 53, who intervened when a man began directing "hate speech" towards two young women on a train and were fatally stabbed. Another man, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, was slashed in the neck and is recovering.
A Nigerian policewoman gives an order Image copyright AFP
Image caption A Nigerian policewoman shouts out an order as she marches in a Democracy Day parade in Freedom Square in Owerri.
A woman puts on makeup while sitting on her mother's tomb Image copyright AFP
Image caption A woman puts on make-up while sitting on her mother's tomb at the Central Cemetery in Managua in Nicaragua on Mother's Day.
Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment Image copyright Toby Melville / Reuters
Image caption Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment ride out during the early morning in Hyde Park in central London.
Orlando Caldeira embraces his mother Georgina at a demonstration and concert calling for direct presidential elections on May 28, 2017 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Image copyright Mario Tama/Getty Images
Image caption Orlando Caldeira embraces his mother Georgina at a demonstration and concert in Rio de Janeiro, calling for Brazil's President Michel Temer to step down.
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India, Image copyright Danish Siddiqui/REUTERS
Image caption A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India.

All photographs are copyrighted.