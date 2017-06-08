In Pictures

Election results 2017: Pictures of the election counts

Image copyright Ed Sykes/REUTERS
Image caption Across the country ballot boxes begin to arrive at the counting centres. Newcastle managed to declared their result at 23:00 to beat Sunderland - the usual winners as first declarers.
Image copyright Ed Sykes/REUTERS
Image caption Bridget Phillipson of the Labour Party was announced as the winner for the constituency of Houghton and Sunderland South.
Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA
Image caption Counting is under way to find out who will become the new Members of Parliament.
Image copyright Dave Thompson/Getty Images
Image caption There are more than 2,700 candidates vying for 533 seats in England, out of the UK's total of 650.
Image copyright JEFF OVERS/BBC
Image caption Earlier, as the polling stations closed an exit poll suggested that the Conservative Party would get 314 MPs to Labour's 266 when all the results have been counted.
Image copyright Andrew Milligan/PA
Image caption Election staff count ballot papers at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, as the exit poll suggests the SNP could be down by 22 seats.
Image copyright Kevin Coombs/REUTERS
Image caption Party activists observed ballots being tallied at a counting centre in Hastings