In pictures: Paris Airshow 2017
While the F-35 has been one of the main attractions at the Paris Airshow, here we've also picked out some of the other highlights of this week's show.
-
Getty Images
Follow that: Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II fighter at Le Bourget
-
Getty Images
The F-35's display at this year's show has been designed to silence critics and prove how versatile it is, says Lockheed Martin
-
Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron, who opened this year's show, with Dassault bosses CEO Eric Trappier (centre) and chairman Serge Dassault (right)
-
Getty Images
Airbus's A350-1000 going through its paces: Deliveries to airlines are set to take place before the end of the year
-
Getty Images
A US Air Force Super Hercules C-130J: More than 300 of this version of the Hercules transport aircraft are in service
-
Getty Images
Embraer's prototype E195-E2, nick-named "Profit Hunter", complete with its golden eagle paint scheme
-
Getty Images
This is Boeing's 220-seat 737 Max 9: The firm has said it is developing a bigger, Max 10, version
-
Getty Images
Visitors to the 'Paris Air Lab' in Le Bourget's Concorde Hall, dedicated to the innovations of major players in the aerospace industry
-
Getty Images
Traffic beater: Slovakia's AeroMobil has developed a car that's also an aeroplane
-
Getty Images
France's main fighter jet, Dassault Aviation's Rafale, is used by France's air force and navy
-
Getty Images
Egypt, Qatar and India have also bought the aircraft, and France is hoping for more sales to India's armed forces
-
Getty Images
Flying rail: The crew of a French railway autogyro, used by SNCF to monitor tracks
-
Getty Images
An Airbus A380 at the show: Airbus has announced plans for an improved, more fuel-efficient, A380Plus, version