In pictures: Paris Airshow 2017

While the F-35 has been one of the main attractions at the Paris Airshow, here we've also picked out some of the other highlights of this week's show.

  • Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet performs its flight display at Le Bourget on June 20, 2017 Getty Images

    Follow that: Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II fighter at Le Bourget

    The F-35's display at this year's show has been designed to silence critics and prove how versatile it is, says Lockheed Martin

  • French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndL) listens to Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier (C) and Dassault Chairman Serge Dassault (R) while visiting the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, on June 19, 2017. Getty Images

    French President Emmanuel Macron, who opened this year's show, with Dassault bosses CEO Eric Trappier (centre) and chairman Serge Dassault (right)

  • An Airbus A350-1000 performs a flight display at Le Bourget airport on June 19, 2017 Getty Images

    Airbus's A350-1000 going through its paces: Deliveries to airlines are set to take place before the end of the year

  • A US Air Force Lockheed Martin Super Hercules C-130J sits on the tarmac at the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget outside Paris on June 21, 2017 Getty Images

    A US Air Force Super Hercules C-130J: More than 300 of this version of the Hercules transport aircraft are in service

  • A truck pulls an Embraer E195-E2 towards the runway at the tarmac at the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget outside Paris on June 20, 2017 Getty Images

    Embraer's prototype E195-E2, nick-named "Profit Hunter", complete with its golden eagle paint scheme

  • A Boeing 737 Max 9 jet airliner performs its flight display at Le Bourget on June 20, 2017 Getty Images

    This is Boeing's 220-seat 737 Max 9: The firm has said it is developing a bigger, Max 10, version

  • People visit the 'Paris Air Lab' in the Concorde Hall, on June 20, 2017 during the International Paris Air Show Getty Images

    Visitors to the 'Paris Air Lab' in Le Bourget's Concorde Hall, dedicated to the innovations of major players in the aerospace industry

  • Slovakian company AeroMobil's flying car is displayed at Le Bourget on June 21, 2017 Getty Images

    Traffic beater: Slovakia's AeroMobil has developed a car that's also an aeroplane

  • A Dassault Aviation Rafale fighter aircraft performs its flying display during the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, on June 20, 2017 Getty Images

    France's main fighter jet, Dassault Aviation's Rafale, is used by France's air force and navy

  • A Dassault Aviation Rafale fighter aircraft performs its flying display during the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget Getty Images

    Egypt, Qatar and India have also bought the aircraft, and France is hoping for more sales to India's armed forces

  • French railway (SNCF) personnel stand by an Auto Gyro Gyroplane inspection unit aircraft used by the SNCF to monitor railways, at the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget outside Paris on June 21, 2017 Getty Images

    Flying rail: The crew of a French railway autogyro, used by SNCF to monitor tracks

  • An Airbus A380 jet airliner prepares to land during the International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, north of Paris, on June 20, 2017 Getty Images

    An Airbus A380 at the show: Airbus has announced plans for an improved, more fuel-efficient, A380Plus, version