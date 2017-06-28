Guardians: The school we lived in
Artist and photographer Enter HUMAN's images of property guardians who lived in an old school in Hackney Downs.
Guardians: The school we lived in comprises a series of pictures by a photographic artist known as Enter HUMAN.
The portraits capture those living as property guardians, staying in a disused school in Hackney Downs in London.
The school was built in 1969 and in use until 2014 for children with learning difficulties. The guardians lived in the property for 14 months before the building was demolished.
The artist lived in the school, her first stint as a property guardian.
“There is always another room to discover, buttons to definitely not press, and an overall sense of uncovering a secret, satisfying the human intrigue with abandoned places," she said.
Enter HUMAN felt she had to document the building, the guardians and the school’s last purpose.