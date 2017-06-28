Guardians: The school we lived in

Artist and photographer Enter HUMAN's images of property guardians who lived in an old school in Hackney Downs.

  • The Restorer Enter HUMAN

    Guardians: The school we lived in comprises a series of pictures by a photographic artist known as Enter HUMAN.

  • The Balancer Enter HUMAN

    The portraits capture those living as property guardians, staying in a disused school in Hackney Downs in London.

  • The Traveller Enter HUMAN

    The school was built in 1969 and in use until 2014 for children with learning difficulties. The guardians lived in the property for 14 months before the building was demolished.

  • The Mixer Enter HUMAN

    The artist lived in the school, her first stint as a property guardian.

  • The Healer Enter HUMAN

    “There is always another room to discover, buttons to definitely not press, and an overall sense of uncovering a secret, satisfying the human intrigue with abandoned places," she said.

  • The Dynamo Enter HUMAN

    Enter HUMAN felt she had to document the building, the guardians and the school’s last purpose.