In Pictures

Week in pictures: 24-30 June 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the press conference after the meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany Image copyright Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters
Image caption French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel greet each other at a press conference after meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Macron was in the city for the meeting of EU leaders, which included the prime ministers of Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Britain.
Lightning in the sky over Poznan Image copyright Lukasz Ogrodowczyk / EPA
Image caption In Poland, lightning strikes lit up the sky above Poznan...
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters Image copyright Ian Gavan / Getty Images
Image caption The Foo Fighters finally stepped on to Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage, two years after they were forced to pull out of the festival. Days before their headline performance in 2015, Dave Grohl fell off stage and broke his leg during a concert in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Opposition activists demonstrating against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro clash with riot police in Caracas Image copyright Federicco Parra / AFP
Image caption Anti-government demonstrations in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, showed no signs of abating. Protesters blame the government for Venezuela's dire economic straits. Unemployment is high and there are severe shortages of basic items such as food and medicines.
People gather by the Marine Drive seafront to be hit by breaking waves at high tide in Mumbai, India Image copyright Punit Paranjpe / AFP
Image caption In Mumbai, people gathered on the seafront as waves battered the coast at high tide.
A horse stands in front a bullet-riddled wall at Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon Image copyright Jamal Saidi / Reuters
Image caption Beirut's racecourse the Hippodrome marked its centenary last year. It once hosted monarchs and movie stars and survived Lebanon's civil war, but today it is struggling to secure its future after years of slow decline.
Egyptians celebrate and try to catch balloons released after Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt June 25 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Egyptians tried to catch balloons released after Eid prayers at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo. The prayers marked the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager with her mobile phone during a press conference Image copyright Olivier Hoslet / EPA
Image caption Google has been fined 2.42bn euros ($2.7bn; £2.1bn) by the European Commission after it ruled the company had abused its power by promoting its own shopping comparison service at the top of search results. The US firm said it may appeal.
Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi plays with a dog Image copyright Remo Casilli / Reuters
Image caption Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi plays with a dog during the television talk show Porta a Porta (Door to Door) in Rome.

All photographs are copyrighted.