Your pictures: Conversation
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "conversation".
rekha mohakar
Rekha Mohakar: "This holy group was in a deep conversation. I took this picture while I was strolling around Marine Drive in Mumbai."
Lyndsey Green
Lyndsey Green: "My daughters at Gawley's Gate, by Lough Neagh in Northern Ireland, having a chat while watching the sunset."
judith hamery
Judith Hamery: "An intimate couple sharing loving words at Paris Pride."
sunil pareek
Sunil Pareek: "Many wild animals have good conversations with human beings just to fulfil their needs. Monkeys are some of them."
Manju Kumari
Manju Kumari: "I look at the lovebirds and wonder, 'What do they talk about when they talk about love?'"
Jack Appleton
Jack Appleton: "People chatting at a summer fete over a beer or two."
Phil Couvrette
Phil Couvrette: "It defies translation somewhat but let us say that these wolves were having a heated argument in a park in Quebec, Canada."
Pam Mackay
Pam Mackay: "Last June I was in the Orange Garden in Rome, and saw these three nuns having a conversation with each other. Looked like they were enjoying each other's company."
Ron Haviv
And finally a picture by Ron Haviv of two seagulls talking. The next theme is "shoreline", and the deadline for your entries is 4 July.