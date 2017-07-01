In pictures: Canada 150 celebrations

People from all over Canada have been out celebrating their nation's 150th birthday. Here are some of the best pictures from the day.

  • A woman wearing Canada glasses in Toronto AFP

    Every year, Canadians celebrate their national day on 1 July - this year's 150th birthday has been extra special, with huge parties being held across its 9.9m sq km (3.8m sq miles)

  • People participate in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with "Canada 150" celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada Reuters

    Canada was created when three former British colonies joined together

  • Clara Swain looks on with a painted face as she participates in the East York Toronto Canada Day parade, as the country marks its 150th anniversary with "Canada 150" celebrations, in Toronto, Ontario Reuters

    But Canada achieved full autonomy from the UK only in 1982, when the British parliament handed it the power to amend its own constitution

  • Prince Charles addresses the crowd in Ottawa Reuters

    The Queen remains Canada's monarch however - which is why Prince Charles addressed the crowds in Ottawa as part of the celebrations

  • A woman holds her dog dressed up in Canada clothing during the East York Toronto Canada Day parade Reuters

    Today, Canada is home to 35.2 million people - 10 times the population in 1867 (figures for the dog population were not readily available)

  • A house is covered in a huge Canadian flag in Toronto Reuters

    Canada is also home to a fifth of all the world's fresh water (and 2.4m caribou, otherwise known as reindeer)

