In pictures: Canada 150 celebrations
People from all over Canada have been out celebrating their nation's 150th birthday. Here are some of the best pictures from the day.
Every year, Canadians celebrate their national day on 1 July - this year's 150th birthday has been extra special, with huge parties being held across its 9.9m sq km (3.8m sq miles)
Canada was created when three former British colonies joined together
But Canada achieved full autonomy from the UK only in 1982, when the British parliament handed it the power to amend its own constitution
The Queen remains Canada's monarch however - which is why Prince Charles addressed the crowds in Ottawa as part of the celebrations
Today, Canada is home to 35.2 million people - 10 times the population in 1867 (figures for the dog population were not readily available)
Canada is also home to a fifth of all the world's fresh water (and 2.4m caribou, otherwise known as reindeer)