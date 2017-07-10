In Pictures

In pictures: Celebrities in the raw

The first famous person Andy Gotts photographed was Stephen Fry who spared the then student 90 seconds to take his portrait.

Despite photographing a huge range of famous faces since then Gotts has always insisted on one thing: that his portraits remain untouched.

Gotts' unique photography style can be seen across this series of contact sheets, from George Clooney in a pirate hat to Matt Damon emerging from a plant pot.

Image caption Brad Pitt
Image caption Penelope Cruz
Image caption George Clooney
Image caption Kate Winslet
Image caption Robert De Niro
Image caption Samuel L Jackson
Image caption Julia Roberts
Image caption Tom Hidddleston
Image caption Matt Damon
Andy Gotts' (@DrGotts on Instragram) contact sheets can be seen at The Unseen Exhibition at The Showroom Presents, Fulham, London, until end of July 2017.