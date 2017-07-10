Celebrating 140 years of St John Ambulance
The volunteers of St John Ambulance have helped millions of people deliver first aid since it was established on 10 July 1877, more than 70 years before the NHS. On its 140th anniversary, here is a selection of moments from the charity's history.
-
St John Ambulance
At the turn of the 20th Century, two St John Ambulance volunteers show how to make an improvised stretcher out of a jacket and two rakes.
-
St John Ambulance
The modern ambulance has come a long way since this cycle carriage, which was recommended for use in industry, large towns and the Royal Army Medical Corps. Patients who used the carriage reportedly said that it was both comfortable and easy running.
-
St John Ambulance
Sir Winston Churchill shows his support for the Joint War Organisation, made up of St John Ambulance and the British Red Cross. During World War Two, fundraising was a vital function of the organisation, as money was needed for supplies, equipment and training and tracing the wounded and missing.
-
St John Ambulance
The scene at a first aid demonstration, which would simulate real-life situations, such as severe bleeding or cardiac arrest, as a way of testing competitors’ reactions when put in an emergency situation.
-
St John Ambulance
Competitions would also take place for young volunteers, who would have to comfort people playing the part of "victims".
-
St John Ambulance
Volunteers from the South West Yorkshire and Canada branch demonstrate how to save someone when they are choking.
-
St John Ambulance
On 4 March 1972, a paramilitary attack took place in the Abercorn Restaurant and Bar, Belfast. The explosion claimed two lives and more than 130 people were injured. Here, St John Ambulance volunteers tend to injured victims.