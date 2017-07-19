Travelling the Black Sea

From the section

Empires have clashed here for centuries and tensions are rising again on the Black Sea. BBC World Service journeyed around this little known sea full of surprises, from Ukraine and Abkhazia to Bulgaria and Turkey.

Image copyright Optimum, Odessa Image caption Postcards of scenes captured in old and new Odessa.

Image copyright UkrFerry, Odessa Image caption A ferry ticket booklet showing the historic Black Sea ports that connect this changing region.

Image copyright Panorama, Moscow Image caption Postcards depicting the beguiling beauty of Abkhazia on the Black Sea's eastern coast.

Image copyright Monica Whitlock Image caption Abkhazian veterans of World War Two on Victory Day, May 9th.

Image copyright Monica Whitlock Image caption Diving pressure gauges from Soviet underwater research in Abkhazia.

Image copyright Monica Whitlock Image caption 1988 was the final year of Soviet funding for what's now the renovated Abkhaz Institute of Ecology.

Image copyright Abkhazia Print, Abkhazia Image caption Recipes from Abkhazia that give a taste of the hospitality of the locals.

Image copyright Monica Whitlock Image caption The acoustic research institute in Soviet Abkhazia built this innovative underwater microphone for recording sea life.

Image copyright Black Sea Maritime Archaeology Project Image caption This Ottoman shipwreck discovered under 300 metres of water has wood carvings still intact.

Image copyright Monica Whitlock Image caption These lamps were found by the Black Sea Maritime Archaeology Project below the sea bed off Sozopol, a seaside town in Bulgaria.

Image copyright Monica Whitlock Image caption Black Sea truckers set off by ferry from Istanbul to Odessa.

