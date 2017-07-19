In Pictures

Travelling the Black Sea

Empires have clashed here for centuries and tensions are rising again on the Black Sea. BBC World Service journeyed around this little known sea full of surprises, from Ukraine and Abkhazia to Bulgaria and Turkey.

Postcards of Odessa in old and modern times. Image copyright Optimum, Odessa
Image caption Postcards of scenes captured in old and new Odessa.
Front cover of a ferry ticket booklet Image copyright UkrFerry, Odessa
Image caption A ferry ticket booklet showing the historic Black Sea ports that connect this changing region.
Postcards of Abkhazia Image copyright Panorama, Moscow
Image caption Postcards depicting the beguiling beauty of Abkhazia on the Black Sea's eastern coast.
Abkhazian war veterans Image copyright Monica Whitlock
Image caption Abkhazian veterans of World War Two on Victory Day, May 9th.
Three diving pressure gauges Image copyright Monica Whitlock
Image caption Diving pressure gauges from Soviet underwater research in Abkhazia.
Posters in the Abkhaz Institute of Ecology Image copyright Monica Whitlock
Image caption 1988 was the final year of Soviet funding for what's now the renovated Abkhaz Institute of Ecology.
Recipes cards from Abkhazia Image copyright Abkhazia Print, Abkhazia
Image caption Recipes from Abkhazia that give a taste of the hospitality of the locals.
Soviet underwater microphone Image copyright Monica Whitlock
Image caption The acoustic research institute in Soviet Abkhazia built this innovative underwater microphone for recording sea life.
An Ottoman shipwreck Image copyright Black Sea Maritime Archaeology Project
Image caption This Ottoman shipwreck discovered under 300 metres of water has wood carvings still intact.
Lamps Image copyright Monica Whitlock
Image caption These lamps were found by the Black Sea Maritime Archaeology Project below the sea bed off Sozopol, a seaside town in Bulgaria.
Truckers on board a ferry Image copyright Monica Whitlock
Image caption Black Sea truckers set off by ferry from Istanbul to Odessa.

