Your pictures: Embrace

And finally a picture of ponies on Hergest Ridge, near Kington, Powys, from Linda Taylor. The next theme is "On the bright side", and the deadline for your entries is 1 August. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.