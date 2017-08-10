Photographic treasures from India

One of the best photographers of 19th Century India was Samuel Bourne. Images such as this one of Manikarnika Ghat, on the River Ganges, are more impressive considering the Indian climate. In dry spells, dust would settle on the glass plates, leading to spotting on the prints. In wet seasons, mildew would grow on the wooden body of the camera. Heat would destabilise the chemicals, and the lack of readily available water for washing the plates was also a problem.