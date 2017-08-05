In Pictures

Week in pictures: 29 July - 4 August 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Prince Philip raises his hat Image copyright Hannah McKay/ Reuters
Image caption Prince Philip meets Royal Marines on his final solo engagement before retiring from public duties. Buckingham Palace says the Duke of Edinburgh, who is 96, may still attend certain events with the Queen, whose public schedule continues as normal.
A protester spreads his arms out as he runs in front of a fire. Image copyright Leonardo Benassatto/ Reuters
Image caption A member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement reacts during a protest against President Michel Temer in Sao Paulo. Protesters want his resignation as well as fresh elections and the withdrawal of economic reforms. Mr Temer has been under intense pressure since it was alleged he had been taking bribes since 2010.
Theresa May and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watch poppies fall Image copyright Andrew Matthews/ PA Wire
Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prime Minister Theresa May attend commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele. During the ceremony, paper poppies fell from the roof of the Menin Gate in Ypres, Belgium.
A priest sprays water as troops walk by Image copyright Eduard Korniyenko
Image caption An Orthodox priest blesses Russian paratroops at their military base in the city of Stavropol, Russia. The Paratrooper Day celebrations act as the annual holiday for the Russian Airborne Troops.
A graffiti artist work on a huge mural of John Lennon as he takes part in Upfest, a street art and graffiti festival in Bristol. Image copyright Ben Birchall/ PA
Image caption A graffiti artist works on a large mural of John Lennon as part of Upfest, a street art festival in Bristol.
A woman paints sculptures of goddesses Image copyright ARINDAM DEY/ AFP
Image caption In Agartala, Tripura, an Indian artist prepares clay idols of the Hindu deity Durga. The annual five-day festival of Durga Puja worships the goddess, who symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil.
Horse and riders take part in the Riding of the Marches ford on the River Esk, alongside the Roman Bridge in Musselburgh, East Lothian, during the annual Musselburgh Festival Image copyright Jane Barlow/ PA
Image caption Horses and riders participate in the Musselburgh Festival in East Lothian, Scotland. Participants in the Riding of the Marches ceremony cross the River Esk alongside the Roman bridge.
Dancers in costumes perform at a festival Image copyright LEGNAN KOULA / EPA
Image caption Dancers perform at the closing ceremony of the 8th Francophonie Games in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The games drew more than 3,000 participants from French-speaking nations to display their talents in art, culture and sport.

All photographs are copyrighted.