In pictures: Belfast Pride parade

A selection of some of the best photographs from the Belfast Pride Parade.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Selfies and smiles all round at the Belfast Pride parade

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Belfast Lord Mayor Nuala McAllister was one of those to help lead the parade

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The thin blue line got six extra colours at Belfast Pride

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption PSNI and Gardaí officers marched in the Pride parade in uniform for the first time

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Spectacular outfits, sequins and sea motifs spotted among the parade participants

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Pride parade was the main event of the nine-day long festival

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Wigging out actively encouraged at Belfast Pride

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The parade wasn't limited to just those on two legs

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Organisers say this year's parade involved 5,000 people making it the biggest yet

