The winners have been announced for a photography competition capturing wildlife and scenery from across the Galapagos Islands.

Image copyright McKenna Paulley/ Galapagos Conservation Trust Image caption This image by McKenna Paulley has won the 2017 Galapagos Conservation Trust photography competition. The image, of a storm petrel apparently walking on water while looking for food, was taken off the coast of Fernandina Island. The judges were impressed by the detail that Paulley captured.

Image copyright Carlos Cuenca Solana / GCT Image caption The categories of the competition included Animal Behaviour, Botanical, Landscape, Man in the Archipelago and Animal Portrait. This image of a swallow-tailed gull by Carlos Cuenca Solana won first place in the last category and took second place in the overall competition.

Image copyright Andres Eduardo Paredes BuenaƱo/ GCT Image caption Siempre Angelito VI is a stranded ship on the shore of San Cristobal Island and third place winner. The photographer, Andres Buenano, was fascinated by the effect that time has had on its beauty. This image also won first place in Man in the Archipelago category.

Image copyright Ivan Dario Vasquezala/ GCT Image caption Taken on Floreana Island, this image by Ivan Dario Vasquezala of a great blue heron catching a sea turtle hatchling won first place in the Animal Behaviour category.

Image copyright James Robins/ Galapagos Conservation Trust Image caption Photographer James Robins won second place in the Animal Behaviour category with this image of a Galapagos mockingbird feeding its chick.

Image copyright Sheri Vandermolen/ Galapagos Conservation Trust Image caption This image by Sheri Vandermolen of a land iguana on South Plaza Island captures the cheeky character of the species perfectly and attained second place in the Animal Portrait category.

Image copyright Eric Williams/ Galapagos Conservation Trust Image caption Eric Williams won first place in the Botanical category with his strong, simple composition of the evening sun catching the spines of a prickly pear cactus on South Plaza Island.

Image copyright Nicole Aherron/ Galapagos Conservation Trust Image caption Scalesia, or daisy trees, have been referred to as the Darwin finches of the plant world. This is because of their great ability to adapt to the different vegetation zones across different islands in Galapagos. This image, which secured second place in the Botanical category, was taken on Santa Cruz Island by Nicole Aherron.

Image copyright Eric Williams/ Galapagos Conservation Trust Image caption This unusual image by Eric Williams of Leon Dormido, or Kicker Rock, was taken from Cerro Brujo beach on San Cristobal Island and won first place in the Landscape category.

Image copyright Charlotte Brett/ Galapagos Conservation Trust Image caption This shot of a peaceful morning at Mosquera Islet, with Sally Lightfoot crabs on lava rock, acquired second place in the Landscape category and was made by Charlotte Brett.

Image copyright Carlos Cuenca Solana/ Galapagos Conservation Trust Image caption This image of a marine iguana in Isabela summarises the interaction between the wildlife and man-made structures found in Galapagos and secured second place in the Man in the Archipelago category for photographer Carlos Cuenca Solan.

All images are subject to copyright.