Your pictures: Flying high

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "Flying high".

  • A shadow of a balloon Wendy Wythe

    Wendy Wythe: "Shadows cast during a hot-air balloon flight above the Namib Desert in Namibia."

  • Airplane display Christopher Hoyle

    Christopher Hoyle: "At an air display in Blackpool, the weather was great and I managed to get close enough to take a photo or two. Their precision was awe inspiring."

  • A man jumps while on top of a hill Gordon Bain

    Gordon Bain: "Flying high on the Quiraing, on the Isle of Skye, on a beautiful August afternoon."

  • A man skydiving Laurie

    Laurie: "This picture was taken on my 80th birthday, over Busselton, in western Australia. I could see the curvature of the Earth from up there and was flying high both physically and emotionally. What a fantastic experience."

  • An aerial view of a lighthouse Ben Morgan

    Ben Morgan: "I love the perspective that you get of the mountains when seen through the drone's camera. The altitude changes the light and the way that the shadows play on the high ground. I also love flying around the coast. You can get a seagull's eye view of features like this lighthouse."

  • Kite flying on a beach Janet Ratcliffe

    Janet Ratcliffe: "A cold blustery summer kite festival at Morecambe promenade, Lancashire. Apart from being freezing, the conditions were perfect for flying kites."

  • Red arrows curve around clare irons

    Clare Irons: "Watching the famous Red Arrows as they climb the heights over Blackpool Pleasure Beach."

  • Hot air balloons fly overhead Emma Mae Beavis

    Emma Mae Beavis: "View from Purdown Hill of balloons taking off and flying over Bristol City Centre."

  • A hot air balloon flies over a temple Tom Jackson

    And finally an image by Tom Jackson, of a hot-air balloon flying over a temple. The next theme is "puppets", and the deadline for your entries is 22 August. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story