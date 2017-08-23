In pictures: Photoville photography festival in New York
Brooklyn's Photoville festival features more than 75 exhibitions. Here is a selection of images in the exhibition.
-
Josh Haner
Photoville is staged in and around shipping containers positioned under Brooklyn Bridge. In one image, by Josh Haner, a lone polar bear looks out to sea, highlighting the effects of climate change which have melted its frozen environment.
-
Abbie Trayler-Smith
Abbie Trayler-Smith's work is part of a series exploring obesity among the young. Her intimate portraits explore the everyday struggle of those dealing with the psychological effects of being fat in a society that values thinness.
-
Lynn Johnson
This shot is by Lynn Johnson, for National Geographic's Gender Revolution issue. She photographed subjects from the United States, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Samoa, who shared their stories of gender identity.
-
Meridith Kohut
In this powerful image, a Venezuelan family stand next to their empty fridge. Meridith Kohut has been chronicling the worst economic crisis in the history of the country and the lives it has affected.
-
Endia Beal
Endia Beal's project looks at young black women moving from academia into the world of work and how they present themselves in corporate America.
-
Yagazie Emezi
Yagazie Emezi interviewed women in Liberia about their body image. Nineteen-year-old Emily told Emezi, "First of all, I thank God for giving me this body. You have to love yourself the most... I say plenty things about people but, you know, you must look at yourself first before you criticise someone else."
-
Sylvain Cherkaoui
Sylvain Cherkaoui photographed women in West Africa. Cherkaoui believes that women are key to tapping into the productivity of the continent, however they are restricted by cultural ideas, laws that discriminate and wage gaps. Her photographs celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of women in an attempt to give them more visibility.
-
Lost Rolls America
This anonymous image is part of Lost Rolls America, a project collecting old rolls of film left behind by members of the public. Photoville is in Brooklyn Bridge Park, New York, from 13 to 24 September.