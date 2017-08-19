In Pictures

Week in pictures: 12 - 18 August 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Two groups of protesters clash Image copyright Joshua Roberts/ Reuters
Image caption A group of protesters met with white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia. Violent clashes erupted across the city, leading to the killing of 32-year-old Heather Heyer when a car drove into a crowd of counter-protesters.
A white moose crosses the road Image copyright TOMMY PEDERSEN/ Getty Images
Image caption A white moose was pictured crossing a road near the town of Gunnarskog, Varmland County, Sweden. It was a rare sighting as there are only 100 of the animals in the country.
A woman holds a photograph in her house Image copyright Cathal McNaughton/ Reuters
Image caption Rinki Singh holds a photograph of her six-year-old daughter Aarushi, who died in the intensive care unit of the Baba Raghav Das hospital in the Gorakhpur district, India. More than 100 children have died at this public hospital amid allegations that the oxygen supply was cut as a result of unpaid bills. Authorities continue to deny the charge.
A dove flies into the sky Image copyright Issei Kato/ Reuters
Image caption A dove was released at the Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead in Tokyo to mark the 72nd anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two.
A huge mass of people lie on top of each other Image copyright Danish Siddiqui/ Reuters
Image caption In Mumbai, India, devotees jostle to form a human pyramid in order to break a clay pot containing curd. This forms part of Janmashtami, an annual Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Krishna.
Wrestlers perform at an all female wrestling event in London Image copyright Neil Hall/ Reuters
Image caption Two competitors grapple with each other at an all-female wrestling event in London.
A couple reacts as their colleague wins a bicycle during greased pole competition during the celebration of Independence Day at Ancol Dreamland Park in Jakarta, Indonesia Image copyright Beawiharta/ Reuters
Image caption At a greased pole competition in Jakarta, Indonesia, a couple react when their colleague wins a bicycle. The competition at Ancol Dreamland Park celebrates Indonesian Independence Day on 17 August.
A woman inspects a the clock face. Image copyright Victoria Jones/ PA
Image caption In the Elizabeth Tower, a member of staff inspects the clock face ahead of Big Ben ceasing to ring from Monday. The bongs will sound for the final time until 2021, before being disconnected to allow the clock and surrounding tower to be restored.
People duck under a cordon Image copyright PAU BARRENA/ Getty Images
Image caption People in Barcelona leave a cordoned-off area of the city, following an attack where a van ploughed pedestrians on the famous Las Ramblas boulevard. At least 13 people were killed and dozens more injured in what Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said was a "jihadist attack".

