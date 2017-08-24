Your pictures: Puppets

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "Puppets".

  • A puppet is operated by a woman Phil Couvrette

    Phil Couvrette: "The puppetmasters' acrobatics were as impressive as the giant puppets of French company Les Geants themselves, as they walked in-between the skyscrapers of downtown Montreal this spring."

  • A case of puppets Linda Corby

    Linda Corby: "Found this old case of colourful puppets at a market in Aquitaine, south-west France."

  • A small doll sits at her table srijaljung

    Srijaljung: "Tea has been served."

  • A row of puppets Katerina Cunningham

    Katerina Cunningham: "The beautiful and spooky puppets in a shop in Prague's Old Town."

  • A monkey lies amongst toys Cathryn Hindle

    Cathryn Hindle: "Last weekend my partner took me for an early dinner in a delightful Thai restaurant in Hastings, East Sussex, which is a bookshop by day and a restaurant at night. After dinner we walked along George Street, which is lined with quaint shops full of vintage clothes, antiquities and curiosities. I spotted this little monkey - patiently waiting for someone to adopt him and give him a new home."

  • Three monks sleep in this sculpture Soham Bose

    Soham Bose: "Here are some cute sleeping baby monks."

  • Two Punch and Judy dolls put on a show Stephen Elson

    Stephen Elson's photograph captures a Punch and Judy show in full flow.

  • A puppet rides a bull Elise Bal

    Elise Bal: "A farmer on his buffalo during a private water puppet theatre show on the top floor of an artist's home in Hanoi, Vietnam. It really needs the flute in the background..."

  • Two puppets lean on each other Carolyn

    And finally an image by Carolyn of two papier mache puppet heads. The next theme is "holidays", and the deadline for your entries is 29 August. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

