In pictures: Westminster photography degree show

The students of the Westminster University photography MA have completed their final projects. Here is a selection of their images, which can be seen in London's Ambika P3 space until 5 September.

  • An abandoned garage shot in black and white. Rob Wyllie

    For the first time, images from two separate MA courses, photography arts and photojournalism, are being shown together. This image by Rob Wyllie is part of a series called Beauty in Dark Places.

  • An empty chair covered in fabric. Andy Wright

    Andy Wright's photographs are based around the terminal illness of his Peruvian grandfather, Valentin Chipana Huaracha.

  • A man holds two antlers up to cover his face. Emanuele Gaudioso

    Emanuele Gaudioso's images depict Basilicata, one of the poorest regions of southern Italy. As oil companies have found reserves in the area, Gaudioso explores the shift from a traditional way of life towards industrialisation.

  • Clouds are photographed from above in black and white. Joanna Burezja

    On 26 April 2016, the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, Joanna Burezja began her project examining the effects of the fallout.

  • The outline of two men standing together. Jan Cylwik

    Drawing on his heritage, from both Poland and the Black Country of England, Jan Cylwik examines the political mythologies of various countries.

  • A nude drapes himself over a ledge. Krystian Data

    Krystian Data portrays the human body as a sculptural, abstract form. He often uses musicians, actors and artists as his sitters.

  • A beam of light cuts through dark space. Jean Johnson Jones

    Trained dancer Jean Johnson Jones tries to visualise movement through his innovative experiments with light.

  • A pink curtain touches a grubby carpet. Nicola Morley

    Nicola Morley's image of dusky pink curtains hanging over green carpet is part of a project called Coercion, which is based around an unbalanced relationship.

  • A portrait of a woman with her face partially covered by a leaf. Yves Salmon

    Yves Salmon's portraiture relates to the lives of EU nationals living in the UK after the Brexit referendum.

  • Two people walk through a field with England flags over their heads. Tamuna Chkareli

    Tamuna Chkareli travelled to South Ossetia, officially part of Georgia but now occupied by the Russian military.

  • A Sainsbury cashier sits behind the cash desk. Stephen Burke

    Stephen Burke visited the town of Longbridge on the outskirts of Birmingham, which was at one time the site of the largest car factory in the world.

