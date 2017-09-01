Your pictures: Holidays
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "holidays".
-
Stuart Scott
Stuart Scott: "I had the privilege to spend some time with a Vietnamese fishing community while on holiday there in the summer. It was an early start everyday at 04:30 but always reaped huge rewards. The atmosphere and village teamwork were electrifying."
-
Phil Calvert
Phil Calvert: "My four-year-old son, Benedict, attempting to stop an ice-cream van, which didn't stop. Pictured at the Roaches, near Leek in Staffordshire, during the summer holidays."
-
Rusz Tamas
Rusz Tamas: "This was taken on the most beautiful coast of the Black Sea in Romania, which is called Vadu."
-
Zoltan Attila Kecskes
Zoltan Attila Kecskes: "We spent a few days in Bibione, Italy in June and I took some photos of these deck chairs at sunset. I liked the composition, but I wasn't really happy with the lighting, so I went back the following morning and took some shots at sunrise too. It was interesting to see the otherwise packed beach so empty."
-
Ema Whittaker
Ema Whittaker: "One of my dreams came true this summer when I spent the holidays in Maine, America. We spotted a young moose nibbling water lilies while we were out in our canoe on the pond. She was curious and so we waited for her to approach us, staying very still in the water."
-
Molly Douglas
Molly Douglas: "My parents are educators, so we have always had flexible summers and spend a couple of weeks on an island off the coast of southern Maine, America. One of our island traditions is a cookout over a driftwood fire, facing out to the open sea. We poke about in the tidal pools for starfish and slip over the dark rocks until it's too hard see."
-
Maddy Matthews
Maddy Matthews: "On a warm summer’s day, even a deckchair on Barmouth Beach in North Wales can seem like a tropical getaway. There's bright sunshine and golden sand as far as the eye can see, and the comforting, familiar air of a seaside town straight from a 1950s postcard."
-
Rachel Clark
Rachel Clark: "This summer my family and I visited Val d'Herens in the Swiss Alps. Three generations, spending time together in awe-inspiring scenery. The people you are with really make a holiday. It just helps if it's in a beautiful place with good weather."
-
Lissie Rustage
Lissie Rustage: "It was a privilege to watch a traditional tribal dance on a recent holiday to Vanuatu. Even little ones took part, performing alongside their proud fathers."
-
Yuhua He
Yuhua He: "It was the first time I had taken my mum to visit another country, a small island in Japan. For her it was interesting to see that people could relax and enjoy the sunshine on a beach. The taxis kept waiting in a queue made these shadows."
-
Robert Saunders
And finally an image by Robert Saunders taken at La Ronde amusement park in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The next theme is "farmland", and the deadline for your entries is 5 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.