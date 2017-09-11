In pictures: Bird Photographer of the Year

"We were ringing gulls at Pitsea landfill in Essex and the camera was on the ground just in front of the net," remembers Gabor Kapus about this image. "I was trying to capture the moment when the net is fired and is still in the air above the camera. As we were waiting to fire the net, this fox walked right at the front of the camera, scaring all birds into the air but at least I took this great image."