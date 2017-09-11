In pictures: Bird Photographer of the Year
The competition celebrates the diversity of birds while they are flying, fighting and feeding.
ALEJANDRO PRIETO ROJAS
Alejandro Prieto Rojas won the overall prize of Bird Photographer of the Year for his image of flamingos feeding their young by the fishing village of Rio Lagartos, Mexico.
Markus Varesvuo
The photographs of Markus Varesvuo garnered him the prize of Best Portfolio. Here a bearded tit is lit by the midwinter sun.
gabor kapus
"We were ringing gulls at Pitsea landfill in Essex and the camera was on the ground just in front of the net," remembers Gabor Kapus about this image. "I was trying to capture the moment when the net is fired and is still in the air above the camera. As we were waiting to fire the net, this fox walked right at the front of the camera, scaring all birds into the air but at least I took this great image."
Ben Hall
Ben Hall captured an Andean condor in flight over the mountain peaks in Torres del Paine National Park, Chile.
JAMIE HALL
"Trying to photograph red kites in a new unseen way is very tricky," says Jamie Hall. "This image was achieved by setting up the camera next to a dead red worm, and sitting back and waiting for a bird to stoop to grab it. I fired the camera with a remote control from about 40m (130ft) away. The kite never actually touched the ground. The shape and detail in each feather as the kite puts on the brakes is amazing."
Piotr Chara
In the wetlands of Odra Valley, western Poland, Piotr Chara captured this line of cranes on the water.
Bret Charman
Whilst on the edge of a small mangrove swamp, Bret Charman caught this Australian pelican coming into land. "I had to quickly change my settings as I knew what I wanted to capture - a sharp bird with a blur of water as it touched down. By the time I had changed the setting the bird had already made contact with the water but it was still using its wings to glide in safely. With one quick shot I managed to capture the scene exactly as I had wanted."
Andrew Parkinson
In Derbyshire, Andrew Parkinson froze two coots fighting in a dispute over territory, the backdrop illuminated by dawn sunlight.
Pal Hermansen
In the harbour of Trondelag, Norway, Pal Hermansen snapped this Eider duck making its way through the water.
kelvin dao
In Singapore, Kelvin Dao chanced upon this woodpecker looking at itself in the mirror of a truck.
Weber Marc
Weber Marc captured this image of bramblings returning to their nests. "It was an incredible show. Using a long exposure, I’ve tried to show the movement of the birds. Here the light through the wings makes this incredible effect."