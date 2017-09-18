Mexican women march to highlight anti-female violence

Thousands of Mexicans took to the streets in different cities after the killing of a student.

  • A woman in Mexico City protesting against the murder of Mara Fernanda Castilla (17/09/2017) AFP

    The death of Mara Fernanda Castilla in the city of Puebla prompted marches across Mexico on Sunday.

  • Women en Puebla protesting against the murder. The sign reads "No more male chauvinist violence". (17/09/2017) Reuters

    Mara Fernanda had gone missing earlier this month after hailing a ride with an app-based taxi service. Her body was found on Friday.

  • Many women took to the streets in Mexico City to demand justice. The banner reads "death can't be fixed". (17/09/2017) AFP

    Police in the city of Puebla have arrested the taxi driver on suspicion of her murder.

  • Women carrying banners demanding respect. The signs say "At home, school or work, I want to be free" and "My body is mine. I decide. I said NO"." AFP

    Thousands of women across Mexico took part in marches in different cities to demand an end to violence against women.

  • A woman places flowers during a vigil in Puebla. The sign reads "Justice for Mara" and "Women killed in Puebla". (17/09/2017) Reuters

    The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) says five women are killed every day in Mexico.

  • Women in Puebla protesting against the murder of women. The sign reads "No more violence against women ." (17/09/2017) Reuters

    Studies show 63% of Mexican women and girls aged 15 and over have suffered some sort of violence.

