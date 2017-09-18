Mexican women march to highlight anti-female violence
Thousands of Mexicans took to the streets in different cities after the killing of a student.
AFP
The death of Mara Fernanda Castilla in the city of Puebla prompted marches across Mexico on Sunday.
Reuters
Mara Fernanda had gone missing earlier this month after hailing a ride with an app-based taxi service. Her body was found on Friday.
AFP
Police in the city of Puebla have arrested the taxi driver on suspicion of her murder.
AFP
Thousands of women across Mexico took part in marches in different cities to demand an end to violence against women.
Reuters
The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) says five women are killed every day in Mexico.
Reuters
Studies show 63% of Mexican women and girls aged 15 and over have suffered some sort of violence.