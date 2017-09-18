In pictures: Fashion at the Emmys

We cast an eye over the best-dressed stars at this year's Emmy TV Awards in Los Angeles.

Reese Witherspoon, one of the stars of Big Little Lies, wore her take on the traditional awards tuxedo, courtesy of Stella McCartney. Big Little Lies was one of the night's big winners, taking home five prizes. Reese's co-star, Nicole Kidman, beat her to a best actress award.

Zoe Kravitz, also of Big Little Lies, plumped for an ombre-effect Dior haute couture dress. The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet played Bonnie in the show, the second wife of the man previously married to Witherspoon's character.

Donald Glover rocked the red carpet in an aubergine tux. The Atlanta star won two awards, one of which was for outstanding director for a comedy series. He is the first black director to win in the category.

RuPaul (pictured with fellow TV presenter Michelle Visage) also eschewed the traditional black tux in favour of a harlequin design. RuPaul's Drag Race was in the running for best reality-competition programme but lost out to The Voice.

Lena Waithe made Emmy history by becoming the first African-American woman to win for comedy writing. She picked up the award for co-writing the Thanksgiving episode of Master of None with Aziz Ansari, the Netflix series' co-creator and star. The episode was based on Waithe's real-life experience of coming out to her mum.

Waithe, who also co-starred in the show, said in her acceptance speech: "To my LGBTQIA family, I see each and every one of you. The things that make us different, those are our super powers."

Stranger Things star Noah Schapps cut a dashing figure in a velvet nautical number. The 12-year-old plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix show, which went home from the Emmys empty-handed.

Fun fact - Noah also voiced Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie.

Are you sensing a theme? Here's Evan Rachel Wood who also went for a nautical tuxedo look. The Westworld star was nominated for best lead actress in a drama series but lost out to The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss.

Nicole Kidman was resplendent in a Calvin Klein number reminiscent of old school Hollywood glamour. She even managed to pull off mismatched shoes - who said red and pink clash?

The A-list star, another film actress who has made a successful transfer to the small screen, was named best lead actress in a limited series for her role in Big Little Lies.

An effortlessly cool Claire Foy waved the flag for the Brits in a killer jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta. Sadly, The Crown left Sunday's award ceremony empty-handed, with Foy herself missing out in the best actress in a drama series category.

