Your pictures: Jugaad

Yvonne Botha: "When I stand on my balcony, I look out on to a very busy road. Usually when these modes of transport come by, you can hear the talking and laughter as they banter with each other and that gives you chance to get the camera ready. By chance, I was busy taking pictures of something else when I spotted them. The person pushing his trolley was on his own, so it was a lucky shot. Here, we have a homeless person who converted a shopping trolley and fixed some milk crates and an ingenious innovative inexpensive mode of transport has taken to the streets."