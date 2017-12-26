Your pictures: Jugaad
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "jugaad", a colloquial Indian word meaning low-cost inventions and innovation.
-
Doris Enders
Doris Enders in Goa: "On my walk to the baker I passed by a property where this dog rolled barking to the property line. I was touched by it, that somebody made this device for him so that he was still able to move around to do his job. I thought somebody must really love him."
-
Lia Lopes
Lia Lopes: "I believe that going back to use horses as a means of transportation and then leaving your cars behind is not only the most environmentally friendly solution, less stressful and pleasant, but it is also jugaad. 'An innovative fix or a simple workaround, a solution that bends the rules, or a resource that can be used in such a way,' as jugaad is popularly described.
-
Gayathri Selvam
Gayathri Selvam: "This picture was taken in Amritsar, India, close to the Golden Temple. This creative chair was very much in use, and you had to admire the ingenuity of its creator. The location was a busy street and was probably a good place to people watch."
-
Thirunavukkarasu Viswanathan
Thirunavukkarasu Viswanathan: "This picture was taken during my recent visit to India. We had gone on a family visit to our ancestral village, named Takkolam, near Chennai (Madras), and I took the picture of this drum, which was at the local temple. It used to be manually operated by a person using it. Instead they have installed this drum, which is electrically operated by a switch. I was very impressed with the ingenuity of the system and [it] being very inexpensive."
-
sunil pareek
Sunil Pareek in India: "This 'jugaadu' has added a trolley to his bike, converting it into a family touring vehicle."
-
Robert Saunders
Robert Saunders: "In Guadeloupe, pollinating a vanilla orchid is tricky business. A toothpick is used for this intervention. It is used to lift the rostellum part of the orchid, so the overhanging anther can be pressed against the stigma and self-pollinate the vine. This was the second attempt, it is easy to snap off the delicate parts of the orchid."
-
Yvonne Botha
Yvonne Botha: "When I stand on my balcony, I look out on to a very busy road. Usually when these modes of transport come by, you can hear the talking and laughter as they banter with each other and that gives you chance to get the camera ready. By chance, I was busy taking pictures of something else when I spotted them. The person pushing his trolley was on his own, so it was a lucky shot. Here, we have a homeless person who converted a shopping trolley and fixed some milk crates and an ingenious innovative inexpensive mode of transport has taken to the streets."
-
Elaine Miller
Elaine Miller: "I picked up a really inexpensive underwater disposable camera on the [Greek] island of Paros, and the results were a big surprise."
-
Siddhika Jatia
Siddhika Jatia: "This picture of a vendor [was] shot at Varanasi[, India]. I was really fascinated and amused as to how he carried his entire shop on his head - I just had to capture it. What better 'jugaad' than this?"
-
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "You find often filling stations like this in villages in Goa. Either 'real' petrol pumps are too far away or it is for the convenience of the people who just need to fill up their scooters or bikes. For payment you call, 'Hello, hello,' and somebody will come."
-
Harvey Jones
Harvey Jones: "This is one of a series of fisherman's huts on Chesil Beach in Dorset. It is made from a selection of scrap and discarded materials to make something which is both practical and visually appealing. The CCTV camera on the turret is used to monitor a colony of terns that have been nesting nearby. On a number of levels this, to me, embodies the spirit of jugaad."
-
Nikki Rose Terry
Nikki Rose Terry: "I often go for walks up on the South Downs, and I came across this excellent repurposing of old rusty plough and tractor parts along with an old chain, which are being used to keep this gate closed."
-
Hannan Khamis
Hannan Khamis: " I took this photograph this summer, in the jungles of Peru, where on our trek we stopped for a moment at a local's home. The woman sold us water, and we admired her monkey and four beautiful parrots. Looking around I spotted this neat little invention, a mobile phone holder made out of an old plastic bottle, tied to one of the support beams of her home."
-
prerna jain
Prerna Jain in Delhi: "An empty soft drinks bottle, tied with a piece of recycled tyre tube, on to a water tanker, to prevent leakage."
-
Will Ayre
Will Ayre: "I am a photographer and thought it was an inspiring and visual way to recycle an old chair for a new use."