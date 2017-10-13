In pictures: Association of Photographers Awards 2017

The winners of this year's AOP Photography and Open Awards are announced.

  • Photographer: Nicky Hamilton, Stylist: Carley Hamilton, Nicky Hamilton

    Nearly 300 finalist still and moving images can be seen at The Old Truman Brewery in London 13-16 October. Photo: Nicky Hamilton, Open Award Single

  • Woman making a chocolate cake Alex Telfer

    The awards comprise the Photography Awards, open to AOP photographer and assisting photographer members, and the Open Awards, which everyone can enter. Photo: Alex Telfer, Commissioned Advertising Series

  • Man and woman on a bicycle Robert Wilson

    Curators of this year's awards included the editor of the Daily Telegraph, Chris Evans, Creative Review’s art director, Paul Pensom, and BBC News Online photo editor Phil Coomes. Photo: Robert Wilson, Commissioned Editorial Single

  • Multiple exposure portrait Danielle Kalinovskis

    Danielle Kalinovskis, Open Award Series

  • Bowl Rob Lawson

    Rob Lawson, Commissioned Design Series

  • Hadza hunters in Tanzania Nick Hall

    Nick Hall, Commissioned Editorial Series

  • High key image of person eating Phil Fisk

    Phil Fisk, Non-Commissioned Portrait Series

  • Aerial photograph of a river Jason Hawkes

    Jason Hawkes, Non-Commissioned Environment Series

  • Motorcyclists against white Benedict Redgrove

    Benedict Redgrove, Project award

