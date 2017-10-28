In Pictures

Week in pictures: 22-28 October 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Students covered in shaving foam. Image copyright Jane Barlow/ PA
Image caption At the University of St Andrews, students take part in a shaving foam fight as part of traditional Raisin Monday celebrations.
Tigers eat pumpkins. Image copyright Mary Turner/ Reuters
Image caption Two Sumatran tigers known as Achilles and Karis eat pumpkins at London Zoo in preparation for Halloween.
A young girl looks through a fence with her dog. Image copyright HERIKA MARTINEZ/ AFP/ Getty Images
Image caption Accompanied by her dog, a young girl watches the Not Walls demonstration by US activists. It took place in front of the wall that divides Ciudad Juarez, Mexico from Sunland Park, New Mexico.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews are hit by a water canon. Image copyright ABIR SULTAN/ EPA
Image caption Police use a water cannon to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators as they block the entrance to the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, during a protest against army recruitment in Jerusalem, Israel.
Rohingya refugees line up with plates. Image copyright Zohra Bensemra/ Reuters
Image caption Rohingya refugees line up to get food in the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
A politician tries to get a selfie with a quokka. Image copyright Tony McDonough/ EPA
Image caption While visiting Rottnest Island, off the west Australian coast, the state minister for tourism, Paul Papalia, tries to get a selfie with a quokka.
A child dressed up with a veil. Image copyright Carlos Jasso/ Reuters
Image caption During a Catrinas parade in Mexico City, a child is dressed up as a "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death."
Ushers dressed in red throw their hats in the air. Image copyright Thomas Peter/ Reuters
Image caption Ushers throw their hats in the air in Tiananmen Square before the start of the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China.
A Catalan pro-independence flag waves over hundreds of Catalan university and secondary students. Image copyright MARTA PEREZ/ EPA
Image caption In Barcelona, a Catalan pro-independence flag waves over hundreds of Catalan university and secondary students protesting against the application of the Spanish Constitution's Article 155. In a crisis, this allows the government in Madrid to take over from the leaders in Catalonia without their permission.
A supporter of the opposition coalition the National Super Alliance is covered by a cloud of tear gas as he throws a canister back at police officers Image copyright DAI KUROKAWA/ EPA
Image caption As Kenya goes to the polls again, a supporter of the opposition coalition the National Super Alliance and its presidential candidate Raila Odinga, is covered in police tear gas during a protest in Kibera slum, Nairobi.

