The highlights of past Winter Olympics

Images from past competition by Getty Images, the official photographic agency of the IOC.

  • Johnny Lyall leaps through Olympic Rings as snow comes from them. Heinz Kluetmeier/ Getty Images

    At the 2010 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Vancouver, Canadian snowboarder Johnny Lyall leaps through Olympic rings.

  • Team USA celebrates their victory. B Bennett/ Getty Images

    At the 1980 Winter Olympic Games, Team USA celebrate their 4-3 victory over the Soviet Union in the men's ice hockey semi-final. The game, in Lake Placid, New York, was dubbed "the miracle on ice". The USA went on to win the gold medal by defeating Finland 4-2.

  • Emily Cook flies through the air Cameron Spencer/ Getty Images

    Emily Cook, of the United States, practises ahead of the freestyle skiing women's aerials finals on day seven of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

  • Ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean perform their Bolero routine Trevor Jones/ Getty Images

    In 1984, ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, of Great Britain, perform their Bolero routine at the Winter Games, in Yugoslavia.

  • Shannon Rempel of Canada competes with Elli Ochowicz. Jamie Squire/ Getty Images

    Shannon Rempel, of Canada, competes with Elli Ochowicz, of the United States, during the women's speed skating 500m at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

  • A bobsled turned over onto its side. Getty Images

    Devon Harris, Dudley Stokes, Michael White and Samuel Clayton, of the Jamaican team, crash out of the bobsleigh fours event, during the 1988 Winter Games, at the Canada Olympic Park.

  • A Freestyle skiing competitor is suspended in the sky. Pascal Rondeau/ Getty Images

    A freestyle skiing competitor performs an aerial routine during an event on 13 February 1992 at the Winter Games, in Tignes, France.

  • Alexander Spitz of Germany in mid-air. Alex Livesey/ Getty Images

    Alexander Spitz, of Germany, in action before he fell and broke his leg during the downhill LW2 class at the 1998 Winter Paralympics, in Nagano, Japan.

  • A huge crowd watch a skier suspended in mid-air. Central Press/ Getty Images

    At the 1964 Winter Games, in Innsbruck, Austria, 80,000 spectators watch the ski-jump event.

  • Ole Einar Bjoerndalen of Norway shoots his rifle. Shaun Botterill/ Getty Images

    Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, of Norway, competes in the biathlon men's 10km sprint at the 2010 Winter Olympics, in Vancouver, Canada. The biathlon combines cross-country skiing with rifle shooting.

  • The Olympic Cauldron and flame at sunset. Getty Images

    The Olympic cauldron and flame, with the Bolshoy Ice Dome in the distance, at sunset during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, in Russia.