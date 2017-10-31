In pictures: New York truck attack

A truck is driven along a bike lane killing a number of people, in what police say is a terror attack.

  • New York police investigate a vehicle allegedly used in the attack Reuters

    A white pick-up truck mowed people down after entering the West St-Houston St pedestrian-bike path in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, the New York Police Department says.

  • Mangled bikes in Lower Manhattan EPA

    At least eight people are now known to have been killed and 11 were seriously injured. Mangled bikes littered the area after the incident.

  • Scene of the incident in New York Reutes

    While driving south on the path, the truck collided with a school bus, the police say.

  • US police secure the area in Lower Manhattan AFP/Getty Images

    A man who then emerged from the vehicle brandishing imitation guns was shot and arrested by police officers. Police said only that he was 29, but local media named him as Sayfullo Saipov, an immigrant who arrived in the US in 2010.

  • An injured woman is treated by first responders Reuters

    Some of the injured were treated by first responders at the scene...

  • medics treat an injured person Reuters

    ...while others were taken to hospitals.

  • A young girl cries after the incident in New York AFP/Getty Images

    Many eyewitnesses were traumatised by the incident. Police urged people to avoid the area as a major emergency services operation got under way.

  • A police dog checks out vehicles at the scene of the incident Reuters

    Police dogs are being used to check vehicles.

  • Parents pick up their children from school Reuters

    Pupils from a nearby school were picked up immediately by their parents, as police sealed off the area.

  • NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill (left), New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (centre) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (right) discuss the incident EPA

    Top city and state officials held a crisis meeting to co-ordinate their response. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was "cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians". President Donald Trump described the attacker as "a very sick and deranged person".

