Your pictures: Shivers

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "shivers".

  • Two people sit by the fire Sunil Pareek

    Sunil Pareek: "It is really a fight for those living in the open in Ujjain, India, during the cold. They try to cope by using whatever means available."

  • Stairs shot in sepia Boris Nowack

    Boris Nowack: "A haunted hallway in Venice, Italy."

  • A swan in the snow Joanne Adkin

    Joanne Adkin: "A swan walks on a frozen lake in Hida Minzoka Mura Folk Village, Takayama, Japan."

  • A frosty forest Julie Harrington

    Julie Harrington: "A castle tucked into an icy, shivery hillside at Neckarsteinach, near Heidelberg in Germany."

  • A lion roars Arron Kukadia

    Arron Kukadia: "An amazing Sumatran Tiger from ZSL London Zoo. Those sharp teeth could send a shiver down anyone's spine."

  • Icicles in front of a landscape Michael Sheridan

    Michael Sheridan: "Sleeping in a wooden hut in Mardi Himal High Camp, Nepal, in -10 degrees meant an early start was the only option. Fortunately, we woke to clear blue skies above Machhapuchare Mountain. Unfortunately, it was even colder outside than in the hut and giant icicles hung from the roofs."

  • A gate made of metal Dori Levai

    Dori Levai: "This is in Mulu National Park, Sarawak, Malaysia, where we were on a night walk through the jungle. We saw a few creepy crawlies. This gate was on a side path and was rather atmospheric with its spider web design."

  • Ice crystals on a tree Ron Smith

    Ron Smith: "Long hoar frost crystals are pictured on the apple tree in my garden after a cold, foggy night."

  • A snowy mountain valley Owens Pereira

    Owens Pereira: "Spiti Valley, a cold desert mountain valley nestled in the Himalayan ranges of India Spiti, is practically cut off from rest of the world for almost half of the year. With the average temperature dropping to -30C, winter in Spiti is a harsh affair."

  • A misty forest Phoebe Lin

    Phoebe Lin: "There was no sunshine but drizzling when the new year arrived. Misty forests outside the car all the way to Pico do Arieiro, Madeira island."

  • A small boy seen in a wing mirror Louise Azopardi

    Louise Azopardi: "I got the shivers when I caught a glimpse of a zombie in my side mirror as I was travelling home on the eve of Halloween. Don't be too spooked, it was just my son on his way to a Halloween party."

  • A cat silhouetted in front of a lamp Katka Brown

    Katka Brown: "Do black cats really bring bad luck or is it just humans' attempt to blame something for their misfortune or failures?"

  • Two figures walk along a covered walkway Zuzanna Kawalek

    Zuzanna Kawalek: " Ghostly Chester, Chester Rows 2017."

  • A skeleton costume in bushes Martin Vickerman

    And finally an image by Martin Vickerman of a Halloween A skeleton costume in some bushes. The next theme is "Fireworks", and the deadline for your entries is 7 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story