Your pictures: Shivers
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "shivers".
-
Sunil Pareek
Sunil Pareek: "It is really a fight for those living in the open in Ujjain, India, during the cold. They try to cope by using whatever means available."
-
Boris Nowack
Boris Nowack: "A haunted hallway in Venice, Italy."
-
Joanne Adkin
Joanne Adkin: "A swan walks on a frozen lake in Hida Minzoka Mura Folk Village, Takayama, Japan."
-
Julie Harrington
Julie Harrington: "A castle tucked into an icy, shivery hillside at Neckarsteinach, near Heidelberg in Germany."
-
Arron Kukadia
Arron Kukadia: "An amazing Sumatran Tiger from ZSL London Zoo. Those sharp teeth could send a shiver down anyone's spine."
-
Michael Sheridan
Michael Sheridan: "Sleeping in a wooden hut in Mardi Himal High Camp, Nepal, in -10 degrees meant an early start was the only option. Fortunately, we woke to clear blue skies above Machhapuchare Mountain. Unfortunately, it was even colder outside than in the hut and giant icicles hung from the roofs."
-
Dori Levai
Dori Levai: "This is in Mulu National Park, Sarawak, Malaysia, where we were on a night walk through the jungle. We saw a few creepy crawlies. This gate was on a side path and was rather atmospheric with its spider web design."
-
Ron Smith
Ron Smith: "Long hoar frost crystals are pictured on the apple tree in my garden after a cold, foggy night."
-
Owens Pereira
Owens Pereira: "Spiti Valley, a cold desert mountain valley nestled in the Himalayan ranges of India Spiti, is practically cut off from rest of the world for almost half of the year. With the average temperature dropping to -30C, winter in Spiti is a harsh affair."
-
Phoebe Lin
Phoebe Lin: "There was no sunshine but drizzling when the new year arrived. Misty forests outside the car all the way to Pico do Arieiro, Madeira island."
-
Louise Azopardi
Louise Azopardi: "I got the shivers when I caught a glimpse of a zombie in my side mirror as I was travelling home on the eve of Halloween. Don't be too spooked, it was just my son on his way to a Halloween party."
-
Katka Brown
Katka Brown: "Do black cats really bring bad luck or is it just humans' attempt to blame something for their misfortune or failures?"
-
Zuzanna Kawalek
Zuzanna Kawalek: " Ghostly Chester, Chester Rows 2017."
-
Martin Vickerman
And finally an image by Martin Vickerman of a Halloween A skeleton costume in some bushes. The next theme is "Fireworks", and the deadline for your entries is 7 November. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.