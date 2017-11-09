Your pictures: Fireworks
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "fireworks".
-
Nigel Malone
Nigel Malone: "Flaming pyrotechnic fireworks at the Guns N' Roses World Tour concert in Orlando, Florida. Epic."
-
Debbie Wermann
Debbie Wermann: "Messing about on the River Thames with friends at Henley Festival while enjoying the fireworks."
-
prerna jain
Prerna Jain: "In north India, traditionally people burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali. This year, due to a Supreme Court verdict, the sale of firecrackers was banned in Delhi and the surrounding area. Yet there were some fireworks on display."
-
Natalie Yau
Natalie Yau: "Crowds gather to enjoy the luminous closing ceremony at Disneyland, Hong Kong."
-
Arkadev Chatterjea
Arkadev Chatterjea: "A photo of fireworks, taken during Diwali / Kali Puja celebrations in a Kolkata home."
-
Amit Banerjee
Amit Banerjee: "Fireworks over Detroit for 4 July celebrations."
-
Graham Alexander
Graham Alexander: "King Alfred School fireworks in Golders Green, north-west London. A highpoint of the year is going with my three children to the firework display at the school where they spent many happy years."
-
Andy Innes
Andy Innes: "Aerial footage from the Elgin fireworks in Scotland. Getting a lot of local press due to a few fireworks striking the crowd."
-
Shane Barker
Shane Barker: "The photograph gives the impression I'm right in the middle of a firework explosion, but I wasn't. The picture remindes me to always pay attention to the instructions on a firework and stand a safe distance away."
-
James Walton
And finally an image by 18-year-old James Walton.