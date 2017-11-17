A very British weekend

Image copyright John Barber

How would you depict a long weekend in October?

World-renowned photographer Rankin asked the people of Britain to capture a normal day in their lives, taken from Friday to Sunday and moving from early morning to late at night.

More than 300 photographs were selected and the resulting images have been made into a book, This is Britain, with all profits donated to BBC Children in Need.

"I've loved being part of this unique project as it demonstrates how photography will always be the most immediate, intimate medium," says Rankin.

"Photography's power lies in its ability to speak to a broad audience. Nowhere is that better demonstrated than in This is Britain."

Here are the results from across the UK, from fairgrounds in Kent's Margate to fish and chips in Portpatrick in Dumfries and Galloway.

This is Britain is published by Photobox on 17 November in aid of Children in Need.