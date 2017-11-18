In Pictures

Week in pictures: 11 - 17 November 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A farmer fertilizes his farm as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts behind him. Image copyright IVAN DAMANIK/ AFP
Image caption In the Karo lands of Indonesia, a farmer fertilises his farm as Mount Sinabung erupts in the background. The volcano has been active for the past seven years after lying dormant for the previous 400, with activity particularly increasing since 2013.
Thando Hopa is lit up on the catwalk. Image copyright ANGELA WEISS/ AFP
Image caption Thando Hopa, a South African model with albinism, attends the launch of the 2018 Pirelli Calendar, in which she is appearing.
A horse and Shetland pony rub noses. Image copyright Steve Parsons/ PA
Image caption Quixote and Doris the Shetland pony greet each other while Inspector Simon Rooke of the Metropolitan Police looks on, ahead of the 2017 Olympia Horse Show.
Young women walk past an armoured personnel carrier. Image copyright JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/ AFP
Image caption Young women walk past an armoured personnel carrier as Zimbabwean soldiers regulate traffic in Harare. Zimbabwe's military appeared to be in control of the country, although they are denying that they staged a coup against President Robert Mugabe.
Judges hold up pies to their faces. Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/ Getty Images
Image caption Judges sample the entries at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards in Dunfermline, Fife.
President Donald Trump holds hands with a row of leaders. Image copyright Manan Vatsyayana/ Reuters
Image caption US President Donald Trump links hands with Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte during the Asean-US summit in Manila, Philippines.
A wedding photo shoot on a cliff face with the couple in formal wear. Image copyright Sipa Asia/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption A couple pose happily during a wedding photo shoot on a cliff face in China's Henan Province.
A woman sweeps mud outside her house. Image copyright SIMELA PANTZARTZI/ EPA
Image caption A woman sweeps mud outside her house in Mandra, a town in Greece's Attica region. Reports have estimated that heavy overnight rain killed at least 15 people because of flash flooding.
Dominic Thiem reaches for the ball. Image copyright Hannah McKay/ Reuters
Image caption Austria's Dominic Thiem stretches to reach the ball during his group stage match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena, London.
Indonesian Police demonstrate their anti-terrorism skills. Image copyright MADE NAGI/ EPA
Image caption During a security drill, Indonesian police practise their anti-terrorism routines at Bali International Airport.
A room full of Christmas presents and decorations. Image copyright Charlotte Graham/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption In North Yorkshire, Castle Howard prepares for Christmas with a specially designated "wrapping room".
Master ice sculptor Jack Hackney puts the finishing touches to an ice sculpture. Image copyright Jane Barlow/ PA
Image caption Master ice sculptor Jack Hackney puts the finishing touches to a sculpture exhibited as part of an immersive experience on George Street, Edinburgh, where temperatures will be kept as low as -10C (14F).

