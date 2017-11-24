Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken the oath of office in a packed stadium in the capital, Harare.

We take a look at pictures of the ceremony and the thousands of people gathered at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The 60,000 capacity stadium was packed with Zimbabweans eager to witness the start of a new era in their country's history

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Mnangagwa's swearing-in follows the dramatic departure of Robert Mugabe after 37 years of authoritarian rule

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Mnangagwa was the former vice-president, who was dismissed earlier this month, leading the army to intervene and force Mr Mugabe to resign

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Mnangagwa, who had fled the country, returned from exile on Wednesday 21 November

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The new president (centre, left) arrived with his wife Auxilia (centre, right).

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Mnangagwa has been at the heart of power for 37 years

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Army chief General Constantino Chiwenga, the man behind the military takeover, watched the ceremony

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Mnangagwa is associated by many with some of the worst atrocities committed under Zanu-PF

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In his speech, he paid tribute to his predecessor, Robert Mugabe

Image copyright Reuters Image caption He also promised to serve all Zimbabweans, not just members of Zanu-PF

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Leaders from several of Zimbabwe's neighbours were present

Image copyright Reuters Image caption He is a former minister of defence, and security, and has always enjoyed close ties to the military...

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The military intervened and forced Mr Mugabe to resign because they wanted to prevented Grace Mugabe from taking power

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The crowds cheered a 21-gun salute and a flypast

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Zimbabweans hope that he will be able to revive their country's failed economy

