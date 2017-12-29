Your pictures: Best of 2017
The best readers' photographs sent in response to themes over the course of this year.
-
Wally Seccombe
We begin with a picture taken by Wally Seccombe, who says: "I have been experimenting with impressionistic photography that often combines multiple exposures. The camera doesn't have to be the biggest and best as technique is far more important. Often many photos get taken and the end result is only worth discarding, but sometimes the result is a rewarding splash of colour... very much a hit-and-miss process."
-
Sam Whitaker
Sam Whitaker: "Spring has sprung at Overbeck's Museum in Salcombe, Devon."
-
prerna jain
Prerna Jain: "In north India, traditionally people burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali. This year, due to a Supreme Court verdict, the sale of firecrackers was banned in Delhi and the surrounding area. Yet there were some fireworks on display."
-
Laura Storm
Laura Storm: "Diving in Mexico's incredible cenotes has been one of my dreams. Sunbeams shine through the water in the cavern section of the cave systems, creating a spectacular environment. Photographing these special places has become something of a challenge for underwater photographers. I captured this image early in the morning, the best time to chase nature's light show."
-
Phil Calvert
Phil Calvert: "My four-year-old son, Benedict, attempting to stop an ice-cream van, which didn't stop. Pictured at the Roaches, near Leek in Staffordshire, during the summer holidays."
-
Kate Young
Kate Young: "Taken at the Glacier Lagoon in Iceland. The winter sun glistened in the background on the cool November day, as the crystal-clear ice, shaped by nature, reflected in the still water."
-
Gareth Bessant
Gareth Bessant captured this flower seller organising her blooms.
-
Wendy Wythe
Wendy Wythe: "Shadows cast during a hot-air balloon flight above the Namib Desert in Namibia."
-
Rusz Tamas
Rusz Tamas: "This was taken on the most beautiful coast of the Black Sea in Romania, which is called Vadu."
-
Veronica White
Veronica White: "Koningsdag in the Netherlands is a day to celebrate the birthday of our king. Across the country, fairgrounds are set up, including a large "kermis" in the city centre of Amsterdam. These photos were taken from the top of a tall chair swing ride in Dam Square, I loved how the golden light from the sunset lit up my sister's hair and the chairs in front of us as we spun above the beautiful city."
-
Ahshar Williams
Ahshar Williams: "Battle hate with a smile."
-
Jane Shaw
Jane Shaw: "On the village green in East Lavant, West Sussex. A group of local Hindu families had gathered to celebrate and were having a tug of war for fun, whilst a cricket match was in session in the background. The grown-ups were having real fun like children. Pull harder..."
-
Vijayendra Kumar
Vijayendra Kumar: "This photo was taken during a winter night in my village garden."
-
Nia Davies & Connie Piper
Nia Davies and Connie Piper: "In this photo you can't see all of the model's face because it is restricted using a pillar. It was taken after school, in photography club, a few days ago."
-
Brad Ruxandra
Brad Ruxandra: "My mother is extremely embarrassed by her legs and hands, and through these pictures I tried to capture the beauty and uniqueness of what she's insecure about."
-
Christopher Hoyle
And finally a photograph by Christopher Hoyle of a blue tit taking flight. The next theme is "nights out" and the deadline for your entries is 9 January. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.