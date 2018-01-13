In Pictures

Week in pictures: 6 - 12 January 2018

  • 13 January 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

The cast of Big Little Lies kiss their Golden Globe awards. Image copyright Lucy Nicholson/ Reuters
Image caption Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley kiss the Golden Globes they won for the show Big Little Lies. The ceremony was the first major awards since the Hollywood sexual harassment scandals, and many stars wore black to draw attention to the need for equality.
A Mongolian girl poses for photo with a camel. Image copyright Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption A girl stands with a camel at a fair in Inner Mongolia. At this local festival there are camel races and beauty contests, with more than 200 camels participating.
Women motorcycle riders perform in a daredevil display, India. Image copyright Adnan Abidi/ Reuters
Image caption Women motorcycle riders from India's Border Security Force, the Daredevils, rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi.
Princess Charlotte sits on the steps of Kensington Palace. Image copyright The Duchess of Cambridge
Image caption Princess Charlotte sits on the steps of Kensington Palace in this photograph taken by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark her first day of nursery in Kensington, London.
Two sisters run across rubble to embrace in Damascus. Image copyright ABDULMONAM EASSA/ AFP
Image caption Two Syrian sisters run across rubble to embrace after finding each other alive following an air strike on Hamouria, in the besieged rebel-held area near Damascus. Air strikes and artillery fire killed dozens of civilians.
A freshwater stingray is measured. Image copyright HOLGER HOLLEMANN/ AFP
Image caption A freshwater stingray is measured during the annual inventory at the Sea Life Aquarium in Hanover, northern Germany.
Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims attend Christmas Eve celebration. Image copyright Tiksa Negeri/ Reuters
Image caption Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims attend Christmas Eve celebrations in Bete Mariam church in Lalibela. Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on 7 January because they use the old Julian calendar.
A woman prepares to lay a rose at a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, London. Image copyright Kirsty O'Connor/ PA
Image caption On the second anniversary of David Bowie's death, a woman lays a rose at a mural of him in Brixton, his London birthplace.
A person cycles through heavy fog in Dublin, Ireland. Image copyright CLODAGH KILCOYNE/ Reuters
Image caption A cyclist finds a way through heavy fog in Dublin, Ireland. The adverse weather led to several flights being cancelled.
A boy reacts after catching a trout. Image copyright Kim Hong-Ji/ Reuters
Image caption At the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, a boy celebrates after catching a trout.
A member of staff polishes a Cornish Crabber sailing boat at the London Boat Show in Docklands, east London. Image copyright Victoria Jones/ PA
Image caption A Cornish Crabber sailing boat is polished at the London Boat Show in Docklands, east London.

All photographs are copyrighted.

Related Topics